SC Agrees To Examine Whether Consecutive Life Terms Can Be Awarded To A Person Convicted Of Murder Twice

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that it would examine whether consecutive life sentences can be handed out to a person convicted twice for the offence of murder. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan.

The bench was informed about the decision of a five-judge constitution bench in July 2016, which held that while multiple sentences for imprisonment for life can be awarded for multiple murders or other offences punishable with a life term, they cannot be directed to run consecutively.

During the hearing, a counsel, representing the petitioner, drew the court's attention to the constitution bench's decision, saying that when it comes to life imprisonment, it couldn't be imposed consecutively. "That is exactly what has been done in this case," the counsel argued.

The counsel referred to the verdict that stated, "We hold that while multiple sentences for imprisonment for life can be awarded for multiple murders or other offences punishable with imprisonment for life, the life sentences so awarded cannot be directed to run consecutively." The counsel said the direction issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court was contrary to the law laid down by the apex court.

The counsel contended that the convict was not able to apply for remission due to the high court's direction, urging the bench to at least consider setting aside that part of the verdict. "Issue notice limited to the question of ascertaining as to whether the imposition of consecutive life sentence for being convicted for the offence punishable under section 302 (twice) is lawful in view of the observations made in ... (constitution bench verdict), returnable in eight weeks," the bench said.

The issue arose before the apex court during the hearing of a plea arising out of a 2015 verdict of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a double murder case of 2010. The high court, while upholding the conviction of a man, had turned down the reference for confirmation of the death sentence awarded to him by a trial court. The high court awarded life imprisonment to the convict twice for the offence of murder under Section 302 of the erstwhile IPC.