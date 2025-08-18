SC Agrees To Examine Row Between AIFF And FSDL Over Non-Renewal Of Contracts Of ISL Clubs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a matter involving a row between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and FSDL over the fate of 11 Indian Super League (ISL) clubs due to the non-renewal of their contracts with the national federation and the tournament's organisers.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and A S Chandurkar. The bench agreed to hear the plea after amicus curiae and senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan submitted that during the tenure of the contract, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has to honour it by conducting the ISL.

The 11 ISL clubs have warned the AIFF that they "face the real possibility of shutting down entirely" if the ongoing impasse regarding the future of the top-tier domestic competition is not resolved soon.

The senior counsel contended that if it does not, the AIFF should be directed to terminate the contract and float a tender. “Otherwise, the players suffer and after repeated non-payment, we can be sanctioned by the FIFA," Sankaranarayanan said. The bench agreed to examine the matter on August 22.

The clubs wrote a letter to AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey last week, saying the crisis arising out of the non-renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the national federation and the ISL organisers, FSDL, has "paralysed professional football in India".

The letter said that over the past 11 years, through sustained investment and coordinated effort, clubs have built youth development systems, training infrastructure, community outreach programmes and professional teams that have elevated India's footballing credibility both domestically and internationally. The letter cautioned that this progress is now in imminent danger of collapse.

The clubs’ have said that the current standstill has created immediate and severe consequences, and added that with operations suspended and no certainty on league continuity, several clubs face the real possibility of shutting down entirely.

The crisis surfaced after FSDL, the ISL organisers as well as the AIFF's commercial partner, put the 2025-26 season "on hold" on July 11 due to uncertainty over the renewal of the MRA, prompting at least three clubs to either pause first-team operations or suspend player and staff salaries.