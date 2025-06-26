ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Agrees To Examine Plea On Maratha Reservation In Maharashtra, In July

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine in July a plea in connection with the issue of Maratha reservation in Maharashtra, after the matter came up for urgent listing before a bench comprising justices K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh.

A counsel cited an order passed by the Bombay High Court on June 11 to hear afresh the pleas against the constitutional validity of the law providing Maratha reservation, after July 18.

The counsel contended before the bench that earlier the apex court had asked the high court to constitute a bench and hear the matter on interim relief. The counsel submitted that the high court refused to grant any interim relief in the matter, and it would continue to hear the matter. After hearing brief submissions, the bench agreed to examine the matter in the week commencing on July 14.

Last month, a special bench of the high court was constituted to decide the pleas related to the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2024. The 2024 law provided 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to the Maratha community.