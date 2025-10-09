ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Examine Plea For Extension Of Time For Registration Of Waqf Properties

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine an application seeking extension of time for mandatory registration of all Waqf properties, including waqf-by-users, under the UMEED portal.

Advocate Nizam Pasha, representing AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai that a miscellaneous application has been moved seeking extension of time for registration of Waqf properties.

The counsel said six months’ time was given in the amended law for registration of Waqf properties and added, “five months went by during the judgment, we now only have one month left.”

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who was in the courtroom in connection with another case, objected to the mentioning of the plea. Mehta said it should be intimated to the Centre. “Let it be listed, listing does not mean granting,” the CJI said.