SC Agrees To Examine Plea For Extension Of Time For Registration Of Waqf Properties
The counsel for AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said six months was given for registration of Waqf properties of which five months have already passed.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 9, 2025 at 3:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine an application seeking extension of time for mandatory registration of all Waqf properties, including waqf-by-users, under the UMEED portal.
Advocate Nizam Pasha, representing AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai that a miscellaneous application has been moved seeking extension of time for registration of Waqf properties.
The counsel said six months’ time was given in the amended law for registration of Waqf properties and added, “five months went by during the judgment, we now only have one month left.”
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who was in the courtroom in connection with another case, objected to the mentioning of the plea. Mehta said it should be intimated to the Centre. “Let it be listed, listing does not mean granting,” the CJI said.
The Centre had on June 6 launched the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995 central portal to create a digital inventory after geo-tagging all waqf properties.
According to the mandate of the UMEED portal, details of all registered Waqf properties across India are to be mandatorily uploaded within six months.
On September 15, the apex court, in an interim order, had put on hold a few key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including a clause that only those practising Islam for the last five years could create Waqf. However, the apex court had declined to put on hold the entire law outlining the presumption of constitutionality in its favour.
The apex court had also held the Centre’s order to delete the "waqf by user" provision in the newly-amended waqf law was prima facie not arbitrary and the argument that waqf lands would be grabbed by governments held “no water”.
