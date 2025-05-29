ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Agrees To Examine Plea Against Proposed Demolition Drive At Delhi's Jamia Nagar

Authorities have issued demolition notices to several houses in Jamia Nagar area of Okhla in Delhi, citing encroachment on land belonging to UP Irrigation Department.

Supreme Court
File - Supreme Court (ANI)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : May 29, 2025 at 1:48 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine next week a plea against the proposed demolition of certain alleged illegal properties at Jamia Nagar in the national capital.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai asked the counsel, representing the parties, to move before the Delhi High Court against the notices for demolition issued by the civic authorities. “Go to the high court”, said the CJI.

The counsel contended before the bench, also comprising Justice Augustine George Masih, that earlier the apex court had passed an order that a 15-day prior notice was mandatory, but it was not followed in the present case.

The counsel said a notice was pasted on May 26, and applicants before the court were asked to evict the property, and emphasised that there has been no hearing. The counsel urged the court to hear the matter. After hearing submissions, the bench agreed to list the petition next week.

The plea, filed through advocate Adeel Ahmed, said that the applicants represent a group of affected residents whose homes fall within the area now sought to be demolished on the purported ground of being outside the PM-UDAY Scheme coverage, despite having valid title documents, proof of continuous possession since before 2014, and eligibility under the Recognition of Property Rights Act, 2019.

The plea said the apex court’s order on May 7, 2025, had itself directed that a 15-day notice be given to affected residents and that they be at liberty to seek remedies as per law. “The applicants crave leave to submit that any blanket demolition drive initiated without affording affected residents an adequate and meaningful opportunity of being heard would amount to a gross infraction of the principles of natural justice and a direct violation of fundamental rights enshrined under Articles 14, 19(1)(e), and 21 of the Constitution”, said the plea.

Recently, authorities have issued demolition notices to several houses in the Jamia Nagar area of Okhla, Delhi, citing encroachment on land belonging to the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department. The move follows a directive, passed earlier this month, by the Supreme Court asking the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to carry out demolition of unauthorised structures in Okhla village in accordance with the law.

Read More

  1. Dargah Demolition Row: SC Notice To Uttarakhand Authorities On Contempt Plea
  2. Contempt Plea Claims Illegal Demolition By Rajasthan Authorities; SC Issues Notice

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine next week a plea against the proposed demolition of certain alleged illegal properties at Jamia Nagar in the national capital.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai asked the counsel, representing the parties, to move before the Delhi High Court against the notices for demolition issued by the civic authorities. “Go to the high court”, said the CJI.

The counsel contended before the bench, also comprising Justice Augustine George Masih, that earlier the apex court had passed an order that a 15-day prior notice was mandatory, but it was not followed in the present case.

The counsel said a notice was pasted on May 26, and applicants before the court were asked to evict the property, and emphasised that there has been no hearing. The counsel urged the court to hear the matter. After hearing submissions, the bench agreed to list the petition next week.

The plea, filed through advocate Adeel Ahmed, said that the applicants represent a group of affected residents whose homes fall within the area now sought to be demolished on the purported ground of being outside the PM-UDAY Scheme coverage, despite having valid title documents, proof of continuous possession since before 2014, and eligibility under the Recognition of Property Rights Act, 2019.

The plea said the apex court’s order on May 7, 2025, had itself directed that a 15-day notice be given to affected residents and that they be at liberty to seek remedies as per law. “The applicants crave leave to submit that any blanket demolition drive initiated without affording affected residents an adequate and meaningful opportunity of being heard would amount to a gross infraction of the principles of natural justice and a direct violation of fundamental rights enshrined under Articles 14, 19(1)(e), and 21 of the Constitution”, said the plea.

Recently, authorities have issued demolition notices to several houses in the Jamia Nagar area of Okhla, Delhi, citing encroachment on land belonging to the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department. The move follows a directive, passed earlier this month, by the Supreme Court asking the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to carry out demolition of unauthorised structures in Okhla village in accordance with the law.

Read More

  1. Dargah Demolition Row: SC Notice To Uttarakhand Authorities On Contempt Plea
  2. Contempt Plea Claims Illegal Demolition By Rajasthan Authorities; SC Issues Notice

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUPREME COURTDEMOLITION DRIVEJAMIA NAGAR BULLDOZER DRIVEUP IRRIGATION DEPARTMENT LANDNEW DELHI DEMOLITION DRIVE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.