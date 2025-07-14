ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Examine Plea Against Delhi HC’s Decision To Stay ‘Udaipur Files’ Release

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea challenging the decision of the Delhi High Court, which had put on hold the release of the film ‘Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal tailor murder’.

The movie was scheduled to release on July 11. A counsel, representing the producer of the movie, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The counsel contended that the High Court put on hold the release of the film despite it being certified by the censor board.

The counsel argued that the apex court had refused urgent listing of the plea seeking a stay on the film’s release but the High Court interfered and stayed the release on July 10. The apex court on July 9, had declined to urgently list a plea challenging the release of ‘Udaipur Files’. The apex court had then orally observed, “Let the film be released”.

On Monday, the counsel said even as money has been spent on the movie for which CBFC certification was obtained, the High Court decided to stay the release of the film. “This is a violation of our rights,” said the counsel and sought urgent listing of the plea on Tuesday. After hearing brief submissions, the bench said it would either hear the plea on Wednesday or any day thereafter.