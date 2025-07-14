SC Agrees To Examine Plea Against Delhi HC’s Decision To Stay ‘Udaipur Files’ Release

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea challenging the decision of the Delhi High Court, which had put on hold the release of the film ‘Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal tailor murder’.
The movie was scheduled to release on July 11. A counsel, representing the producer of the movie, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The counsel contended that the High Court put on hold the release of the film despite it being certified by the censor board.
The counsel argued that the apex court had refused urgent listing of the plea seeking a stay on the film’s release but the High Court interfered and stayed the release on July 10. The apex court on July 9, had declined to urgently list a plea challenging the release of ‘Udaipur Files’. The apex court had then orally observed, “Let the film be released”.
On Monday, the counsel said even as money has been spent on the movie for which CBFC certification was obtained, the High Court decided to stay the release of the film. “This is a violation of our rights,” said the counsel and sought urgent listing of the plea on Tuesday. After hearing brief submissions, the bench said it would either hear the plea on Wednesday or any day thereafter.
The High Court on July 10, had stayed the release of ‘Udaipur Files’ till the Centre decides on pleas seeking a permanent ban on the film over its potential to “promote disharmony” in society. The High Court had directed the petitioners to approach the Central government within two days with their grievance, while noting that they have not taken the recourse to approach the government.
The petitions, including one filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president and Darul Uloom Deoband principal Maulana Arshad Madani before the High Court, had claimed that a trailer of the movie released on June 26 was replete with dialogues and instances that had led to communal disharmony in 2022. The petitioners contended that the film carries every potential to stoke the same sentiments again.
Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in June 2022 allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous. The accused later released a video claiming that the murder was in reaction to the tailor allegedly sharing a social media post in support of former BJP leader Nupur Sharma following her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed.
Also Read
Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal's Widow Urges PM Modi To Allow Release, Says Film Shows 'Truth About His Murder'
Blow To Makers As Delhi High Court Stays Release Of 'Udaipur Files' Over Alleged Hatred And Religious Defamation