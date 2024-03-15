SC Agrees to Examine EC Policy for Grant of Free Symbols on First Come, First Served Basis

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a reply from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a plea filed by Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), a Tamil Nadu-based unrecognised political party, against the allotment of free symbols to unrecognised political parties on a first-come, first-served basis.

An unrecognised political party was granted the poll symbol which was granted to the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK). The petitioner challenged this allotment of the free symbol 'ganna kisan' (sugarcane farmer) to another political party in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra along with the ECI also issued notice to the unrecognised political party.

The top court said it will examine the scheme of Paragraph 10B (B) of the Election Symbols Order, which deals with grant of free symbols to parties and candidates on a first come, first basis

The apex court is likely to take up the plea after the Holi vacation. On March 1, NTK’s plea was dismissed by the High Court against the allotment of free symbols by the poll panel to unrecognised political parties on a first-come, first-served basis.

The High Court did not accept the submissions advanced by the petitioner that the Election Symbols Order to this effect was arbitrary and unconstitutional. The petitioner stressed that it would operate against the essence of having free symbols.

Read More