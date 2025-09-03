SC Agrees To Examine A Couple’s Plea Alleging 'Child Swapping' At Hospital

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to examine a plea by a couple levelling allegations of "child swapping" at a private hospital in Chhattisgarh.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Manoj Misra and Ujjal Bhuyan on September 1. After hearing submissions, the bench observed that the matter required examination by the court. The bench issued notice to the Chhattisgarh government and others, including the director of the hospital in Raipur, seeking their response on the petition.

"Matter requires consideration. Issue notice to the respondents, returnable in four weeks," the bench said.

The petitioners moved the apex court against an order passed by the Chhattisgarh High Court in January this year, where it declined to direct an FIR against the doctor and the hospital's director, besides an investigation into a complaint.

The counsel, representing the petitioners, argued before the apex court that while passing the order, the high court had failed to consider whether the complaint made by petitioners was properly investigated to find out : (a) whether a boy and a girl were delivered by petitioner no. 1 at the hospital concerned; and (b) whether the DNA report in respect of paternity of the two girls confirmed that they were born of the same parents.

It was submitted that a girl and boy child was delivered by petitioner no. 1 at the hospital of the private respondent but when petitioner No. 1 discovered that instead of a boy and girl, there were two girls, she made a complaint and, thereafter, DNA test was carried out which revealed that DNA of one girl matched with her biological parents (i.e. the petitioners) whereas the DNA of the other girl child did not match with her parents (i.e. the petitioners).

The parents alleged a "clear case of child swapping" while seeking an investigation into the matter. “In such circumstances, according to the petitioners, investigation ought to have been directed after a thorough inquiry, whereas the High Court summarily dismissed the petition without examining the above aspects. Matter requires consideration. Issue notice to the respondents, returnable in four weeks”, said the bench, in its September 1 order.

The state government’s counsel, in the high court, had cited a report submitted by an enquiry committee comprising six expert doctors who found all the documents of the hospital "correct" and ruled out any child theft. The hospital informed the high court that authorities had thoroughly investigated the matter and submitted the report.

