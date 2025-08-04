ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Have Respect For Army People’, SC Affirms CBI Probe Against Punjab Police Officials

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday deplored the conduct of Punjab Police officials who assaulted a serving Army colonel and his son, saying, “have respect for Army people. You are sleeping peacefully in your house because that man is serving the border at -40 degrees….”.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma. The apex court was hearing a plea by police officers against the Punjab and Haryana High Court directing the transfer of the investigation into the alleged assault on a colonel over a parking dispute outside a dhaba in Patiala by Punjab Police personnel to the CBI. Previously, the high court had entrusted the investigation to the Chandigarh Police.

The apex court declined to entertain the plea assailing the order passed by the high court and termed the high court’s order as “well-reasoned”. The bench said the CBI will investigate the matter. The petitioners’ advocate argued that the order passed by the high court’s has in a way indicted the officials even before the trial could begin. Advocate Sumeer Sodhi appeared for the Army officer.

The bench observed that when the war is going on, the Army officers are glorified, and pointed to a statement by a senior police official stating that he is not able to arrest them in spite of rejection of anticipatory bail because the accused are police officers.

“Eight days delay in lodging FIR? Have respect for Army people. You are sleeping peacefully in your house because that man is serving the border at -40 degrees...We are going to dismiss this with heavy cost…”, observed the bench.

The bench made it clear it is not willing to accept this kind of lawlessness: the officials' bail was dismissed, they are roaming freely, and they have not been arrested.