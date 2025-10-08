ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Advocate Files Plea Before AG Seeking Permission To Initiate Contempt Action Against Lawyer

In a letter addressed to the Attorney General, Advocate Subhash Chandran K R sought his nod under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. Under the provision, either the high courts or the Supreme Court can initiate criminal contempt proceedings where they are personally aware of the contempt.

71-year-old Kishore, in a shocking security breach, attempted to hurl an object at the CJI during the court proceedings and was heard shouting " Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge " (will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma).

New Delhi: A Supreme Court lawyer has sought the consent of Attorney General R Venkataramani to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to throw an object at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai inside the courtroom on October 6, 2025.

Action can be initiated by any other person with the consent of the Advocate General in the high courts, while the nod of the Attorney General and the Solicitor General of India is required if the same action is initiated in the top court. The Bar Council of India promptly suspended Kumar's bar licence with immediate effect. The plea said that Kishore's act of attempting to hurl an object at the CJI's dais and raising slogans inside the courtroom is a deliberate attempt to undermine the dignity of the Supreme Court.

"The conduct and continuous actions of the contemnor are acts of criminal contempt of court, punishable under Section 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971," his plea claimed. The plea said the most contemptuous act of the contemnor diminishes the majesty and authority of the Supreme Court and defeats the Constitution.

"There is a clear case of scandalising and lowering the authority of the Supreme Court by interfering and obstructing the administration of justice. It is pertinent to mention that even after the incident of 6th October, the contemnor continued his derogatory and most contemptuous remarks against the Hon’ble Supreme Court and Hon’ble Chief Justice through various media and social media platforms, where he said that he feels 'no remorse' for his actions," said the plea by advocate on record Subhash Chandran K R.