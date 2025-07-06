SC Administration Writes To Centre, Seeks Removal Of Ex-CJI Chandrachud From Official Residence

New Delhi: In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court administration has written to the Central government for vacating the official residence of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Krishna Menon Marg in the national capital.

The apex court’s administration has stated that the current occupant former CJI DY Chandrachud has stayed beyond the permissible period. Justice Chandrachud, who has served as the 50th CJI between November 2022 and November 2024, is currently occupying the official residence of CJI, nearly eight months after demitting office.

Former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, who succeeded Justice Chandrachud, decided not to move into the official accommodation during his six-month tenure. Even incumbent CJI BR Gavai opted to continue living in a previously allotted bungalow.

According to a source familiar with the development said, the apex court administration, in a communication on July 1 to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), has said that the designated residence for the sitting CJI, Bungalow No. 5 on Krishna Menon Marg, be vacated and returned to the court's housing pool. This a rare communication to the government for vacating the official CJI residence that too from the former CJI.

Under Rule 3B of the Supreme Court Judges Rules, 2022, a retired Chief Justice of India can retain type VII bungalow, a level below the 5, Krishna Menon Marg bungalow, for a maximum period of six months post-retirement.

The administration has requested the MoHUA secretary to take possession of the bungalow from the former CJI without any further delay. It was pointed out that the permission that was granted to him for retention of the accommodation expired on May 31, 2025, and also the period of six months provided under the 2022 Rules on May 10, 2025.

Justice Chandrachud, in December, last year, had written to then CJI Khanna requesting him to allow him to continue residing in the 5, Krishna Menon Marge residence till April 30, 2025. Justice Chandrachud had said that although he had been allotted Bungalow No. 14 on Tughlak Road in accordance with 2022 rules, renovation work was in progress at the new residence.

After CJI Khanna’s approval, MoHUA approved the retention of the type VIII bungalow at Krishna Menon Marg by Justice Chandrachud from December 11, 2024, to April 30, 2025 on payment of licence fees of around Rs 5,000 per month.

On February 13, 2025, the ministry conveyed the approval to the Supreme Court administration by a letter.

According to a source, Justice Chandrachud made an oral request to then CJI Khanna to continue residing in the same residence till May 31, 2025, which was also approved. However, the request was approved with a condition that no further extension would be granted as several new judges had to put in guest houses or have to make alternate arrangements for accommodation in the national capital.

The apex court's administration in its July 1 letter pointed at the breach of both the timelines and the legal framework. The letter said that the Krishna Menon Marg residence was permitted due to "special circumstances", the understanding was that it would be vacated after the agreed-upon extension till May-end.

A source familiar with the development said many CJIs have been informally granted extension to stay in the official residence for a limited time of a couple of months, till they make appropriate arrangements for their accommodation post-retirement.

The source added that Justice Chandrachud had communicated the apex court about the delay in moving out of the 5, Krishna Menon Marg residence in view of making the Tughlak Road Bungalow liveable for his family especially his two daughters with special needs, who are undergoing treatment at AIIMS.