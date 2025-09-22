ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Acquits Three In Murder Case Of Policeman Over Loan Repayment

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted three persons in the murder case of a policeman over a loan dispute, calling the evidence "sketchy" and witnesses "totally unreliable".

A bench of Justices KV Viswanathan and K Vinod Chandran said the motive and the crime itself was not at all proved and there was no circumstance leading to the culpability of the accused. The bench noted among the trio was the wife of another police officer and his brother and brother-in-law.

The default in repayment of a loan by the policeman was stated to have resulted in his murder. The bench said two prosecution witnesses, who were alleged to be eye-witnesses, turned completely hostile.

"We are at a loss to understand how the high court and the trial court made an observation that though they were declared hostile, there was credible material in their evidence pointing to the culpability of the accused, which could be relied upon," it said.

The top court delivered its verdict on an appeal filed by the three accused challenging a February 2013 order of the Karnataka High Court. The high court dismissed their appeal against a trial court order which convicted them for the offence of murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment.