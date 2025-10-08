ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Acquits Death Row Convict, Says ‘Can’t Punish Merely On Moral Conviction Or Public Sentiment’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the legal framework does not permit the courts to punish an accused based merely on moral convictions or conjectures, while acquitting a man on death row for sexually assaulting and murdering a seven-year-old girl in 2017, in Tamil Nadu.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta said the trial in the case was conducted in a "lopsided manner" and the accused was made a "scapegoat" by police.

“While it is acknowledged that the acquittal of an individual involved in a heinous crime can lead to societal distress and cause grave anguish to the victim’s family, the legal framework does not permit the courts to punish an accused person based merely on moral convictions or conjectures”, said the apex court in the 71-page judgment.

The bench said each case must be adjudicated by the courts rigorously on its individual merits and in strict conformity with the law, without yielding to public sentiment and external pressures.

The bench noted that while the present case pertains to the commission of a heinous offence involving a girl of tender age of seven years, at the same time, it cannot ignore or bypass the fundamental principle of criminal jurisprudence that the prosecution is duty-bound to prove the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

“The onus is heavier in a case based purely on circumstantial evidence. However, regrettably, the prosecution has miserably failed to do so in the instant case, leaving the court with no choice but to acquit the appellant, despite the heinous nature of the crime”, it said.

The bench said the constitutional right afforded to an accused to defend himself is not illusory or imaginary and it is the duty of the court and the state to ensure that the accused is not prejudiced or deprived of a fair opportunity to defend himself in a case where he may be awarded capital punishment.

The bench said the appellant was not represented by a defence lawyer and the services of a free legal aid counsel were provided to him on December 13, 2017, after the charges had been framed.

The apex court’s judgment came on an appeal filed by the accused, Dashwanth, who challenged a July 2018 judgment of the Madras High Court, which had upheld the death sentence awarded to him by a trial court.

The bench said the prosecution failed miserably to prove the vital circumstances, including last seen together theory, and FSL reports establishing the DNA profiling comparison, on which his conviction was based.