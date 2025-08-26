ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Left With No Option, DNA Reports A Piece Of Trash Paper’: SC Acquits 2 In Rape-Murder Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it is left with no option but to acquit two men, including a death row convict, in a case of rape and murder of a minor girl, by giving them the benefit of doubt, as the investigation was lacklustre and shabby.

The apex court said no document on the collection of blood samples from the two accused was produced and exhibited in evidence, rendering the DNA reports to be a "piece of trash paper."

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta.

The bench, in its 64-page judgment, said it is conscious that the case involves a gruesome act of rape and the brutal murder of a tender girl child aged 12 years.

“However, it is a settled tenet of criminal jurisprudence that in a case based purely on circumstantial evidence, the prosecution must prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. The incriminating circumstances must be such as point exclusively to the guilt of the accused and are inconsistent with his innocence or the guilt of anyone else," said the bench.

“We feel that the present case is yet another classic example of lacklustre and shabby investigation and so also laconic trial procedure which has led to the failure of a case involving brutal rape and murder of an innocent girl child”, said the bench.

The bench said it feels that the prosecution has fallen woefully short of proving the guilt of the accused-appellants by clinching evidence which can be termed as proving the case beyond all manner of doubt. “We are left with no option but to acquit the appellants by giving them the benefit of doubt," said the bench, while ordering the release of the appellants from prison.

“We have no hesitation in holding that other than the allegation that the child victim’s chappals, underwear and the water canister were found in the field which was cultivated by accused No. 1-Putai, the prosecution has failed to lead any credible evidence whatsoever which can be considered to be incriminating the accused-appellants for the crime in question, what to say, of evidence which is capable of proving the guilt of the accused-appellants beyond all manner of doubt," said the bench.