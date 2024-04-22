Supreme Court: A Promotional Trailer Is Unilateral, Not an Offer

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said a promotional trailer of a film is unilateral and it is by itself not an offer and neither intends to nor can create a contractual relationship. A bench led by Justice PS Narasimha and Aravind Kumar said promotional trailers are unilateral and do not qualify as offers eliciting acceptance and as such they do not transform into promises, much less agreements enforceable by law.

The apex court made these observations while setting aside a National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission’s (NCDRC) order in 2020 requiring Yash Raj Films Private Limited to pay Rs 10,000 plus litigation costs to a consumer Afreen Fatima Zaidi, who was aggrieved by the absence of the song “Jabra Fan” in the Shahrukh Khan-starrer “Fan”.

Justice Narasimha, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said: “A promotional trailer is unilateral. It is only meant to encourage a viewer to purchase the ticket to the movie, which is an independent transaction and contract from the promotional trailer. A promotional trailer by itself is not an offer and neither intends to nor can create a contractual relationship”.

The bench said since the promotional trailer is not an offer there is no possibility of it becoming a promise. “Therefore, there is no offer, much less a contract, between the appellant and the complainant to the effect that the song contained in the trailer would be played in the movie and if not played, it will amount to deficiency in the service”, said the bench.

The apex court noted that the transaction of service is only to enable the complainant to watch the movie upon the payment of consideration in the form of purchase of the movie ticket. This transaction is unconnected to the promotional trailer, which by itself does not create any kind of right of claim concerning the content of the movie, it added.

The bench also held that the facts in the matter do not indicate the adoption of an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act of 1986. The bench stressed that it is a settled position of law that commercial speech, which includes advertisements, is protected through freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, subject to the reasonable restrictions in Article 19(2).

The bench pointed out that it is also a settled position that commercial speech that is deceptive, unfair, misleading and untruthful is excluded from such constitutional protection and can be regulated and prohibited by the State. “Subject to these restrictions, the producer/advertiser has the freedom to creatively and artistically promote his goods and services”, said the bench.

Justice Narasimha said information dissemination is one of the primary purposes of advertising: an advertisement informs existing and potential consumers about the presence and availability of certain goods and services in the market, their features and qualities, and their uniqueness and comparability with market competitors and substitutes.

“However, that is not the only purpose of an advertisement. An advertisement is not only informational, but also a means of creative and artistic expression. It can allure, entice, capture the attention and pique the interest of consumers through features that may not directly relate to information about the product or service”, he said.

The bench said advertisements build brand loyalty and reputation and promote an image and ethos of not only the product being advertised, but also the manufacturer/service provider. “Advertisements contain unique taglines, jingles and visuals that are intended to grab the attention of the viewer and become associated and synonymous with the product or service itself. A song, dialogue, or a short visual in a promotional trailer may be seen in the context of the multifarious uses of advertisements. These could be used to popularise or to create a buzz about the release of the film, rather than to purely represent information about the contents of the film," it said.

The apex court said viewers could associate these with the film and may be interested or encouraged to watch the film, but the kind of right or liability a promotional trailer creates would entirely depend on the civil and statutory legal regime. The complainant alleged that there is a ‘deficiency’ in the service because what was shown in the film was not as per what was promised.

The deficiency alleged in the complaint arises out of the complainant’s expectation that the song would be a part of the movie and it was assumed that service is deficient as the movie did not contain the song.

“The fallacy in this argument is in assuming that a promotional trailer is an offer or a promise. It is under this misplaced assumption that the complainant has assumed that the subsequent formation of a contract to watch the movie is not in compliance with the promise allegedly made through the promotional trailer," said the bench, adding that the essential element of an ‘offer’ or ‘proposal’ for the formation of a contract has not been satisfied in the present case.

“A person makes an offer or ‘proposal’ when he signifies his willingness to do something with a view to obtain the assent of another person. When the other person signifies his assent, the proposal gets accepted and becomes a ‘promise’. A proposal is therefore a prerequisite to a ‘promise’ and a ‘contract”, said the bench.

Justice Narasimha said the promotional trailer does not fall under any of the instances of “unfair method or unfair and deceptive practice” contained in clause (1) of Section 2(1)(r) that pertains to unfair trade practice in the promotion of goods and services. “Services involving art necessarily involve the freedom and discretion of the service provider in their presentation. This is necessary and compelling by the very nature of such services…..”, said the bench.

Zaidi, the complainant in the matter, watched the movie “Fan” with her family after seeing promos featuring the song “Jabra Fan”. However, she was disappointed that it was missing in the film. She sought compensation and direction to air the promos with a disclaimer about the song’s exclusion.

The production house argued that Zaidi was not a consumer and that the song’s absence had been publicly disclosed before the movie’s release. Zaidi’s plea was dismissed by the district consumer forum, however, the Maharashtra Consumer Commission in 2017 ruled in her favour. The Commission directed YRF to reimburse the complainant for Rs 10,000 in compensation as well as Rs 5,000 for litigation costs.

