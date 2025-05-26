ETV Bharat / bharat

SBSP To Contest 29 Seats In Bihar Polls: Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar

Basti: With the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled later this year, NDA's Uttar Pradesh ally, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) is set to contest 29 seats here.

National President of SBSP and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister, Om Prakash Rajbhar, has staked his claim in the Bihar elections along with the panchayat and Assembly by-elections that are to be held in Uttar Pradesh. Rajbhar has clarified that before the elections in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Assembly elections will be held and his party has made full preparations to contest 29 seats in Bihar. Rajbhar arrived in Bihar's Basti district on Sunday and held a meeting with party leaders and workers.

Rajbhar claimed that his party is entering the election fray with full strength and he is making ground-level strategies. Rajbhar said he has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the Bihar elections and a decision on seat sharing will be taken very soon.

Rajbhar said a rally will be organised in Bahraich on June 10 on the occasion of Raja Suheldev's Vijay Diwas. Efforts are on to have CM Yogi Adityanath at the rally as the chief guest.