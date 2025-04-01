SBI Sweeper In Aligarh Receives Income Tax Notice For Rs 33.88 Crore Transaction

Aligarh: After a juice seller and a locksmith, now an SBI sweeper, Karan Kumar Valmiki, from the Chandaus area of Aligarh, has received an Income Tax Department notice for transactions worth Rs 33.88 crore. However, Karan Kumar, who earns only Rs 14,200 per month, claims he has never seen such a huge amount. His family is in shock and suffering from mental distress.

Large-Scale Transactions on PAN Card

Karan Kumar’s name surfaced during an Income Tax Department investigation, which recorded transactions of Rs 33.88 crore in bank accounts linked to his PAN card for the financial year 2019-20.

Karan stated that he has no connection with such large transactions and suspects misuse of his PAN card. Income Tax Department official Nem Singh confirmed that the transaction details were flagged on the department's internal portal, leading to a notice being issued on March 29, 2025. Karan has been asked to submit a response by March 31.

Karan Kumar’s Background

Karan worked as a sweeper at SBI’s RACC branch in Chandaus from 2020 to 2023 and was transferred to the Khair branch in 2024. His elder brother, Lokesh Kumar, is also a sweeper at the Chandaus SBI branch. Their father, Surajpal Singh, retired as a Class IV employee from SBI in January 2024. The family’s total income is modest and far from what would justify such large transactions.

No Significant Property or Wealth

Karan Kumar lives in a house built by his father and does not own any significant property. He mentioned that he had submitted his PAN card at three places—while working at a well-known cement company in Delhi, an RCM company, and a bank. He suspects that his PAN card might have been misused at one of these places.

Karan has lodged a complaint at Chandaus police station, requesting an investigation into the possible misuse of his PAN card. He maintains that he has never dealt with such large sums of money and is completely unaware of how these transactions occurred.

Previous Cases in Aligarh:

Earlier, the Income Tax Department had sent a notice of Rs 7.79 crore to juice seller Mohammad Raees, a resident of Sarai Rehman in the Banna Devi police station area. Similarly, locksmith Yogesh Sharma received a notice for Rs 11.85 crore. Both individuals had also claimed that their PAN cards were misused.

