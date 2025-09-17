ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Why Suspension Of Sentence To Such A Man’, Says SC Cancelling Bail Granted To Chhota Rajan In 2001 Murder Case

During the hearing, the apex court observed that for 27 years, Rajan had been absconding and was convicted in four cases.

Chhota Rajan
File photo of Chhota Rajan (ETV Bharat)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : September 17, 2025 at 1:25 PM IST

2 Min Read
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to gangster Chhota Rajan in the 2001 murder case of hotelier Jaya Shetty in Mumbai.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The bench decided to allow the appeal filed by CBI challenging an order passed by the Bombay High Court on October 23 last year, suspending the life sentence of Rajan and granting him bail in the case.

During the hearing, the apex court observed that for 27 years, Rajan had been absconding and was convicted in four cases. Rajan's counsel argued it was a case of no evidence, and out of the 71 cases, the CBI did not find any material against Rajan in 47 cases. Rajan's counsel stressed that the probe agency closed those cases.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the CBI, said the high court had suspended the life sentence awarded to Rajan in the case. "Why suspension of sentence to such a man," the bench said.

Rajan's counsel said he was convicted in a separate murder case and was awarded a life sentence. "We will cancel the bail in this," the bench said.

Rajan’s counsel contended that he was acquitted in several cases. Rajan’s counsel stressed that there was no evidence in the case. “Your name itself is big enough…”, said the bench. The bench noted Rajan was already in judicial custody and was serving a sentence in another case.

The apex court allowed the CBI's appeal challenging the high court order and cancelled his bail bond. A special court in May 2024 convicted Rajan in the hotelier's murder case and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Rajan moved the high court challenging his conviction and also sought that the sentence be suspended and he be granted bail in the interim. Shetty, who owned the Golden Crown hotel at Gamdevi in central Mumbai, was shot dead by two alleged members of Rajan's gang on the hotel's first floor on May 4, 2001. Rajan is already serving a life term for the murder of veteran crime reporter J Dey.

