‘Why Suspension Of Sentence To Such A Man’, Says SC Cancelling Bail Granted To Chhota Rajan In 2001 Murder Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to gangster Chhota Rajan in the 2001 murder case of hotelier Jaya Shetty in Mumbai.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The bench decided to allow the appeal filed by CBI challenging an order passed by the Bombay High Court on October 23 last year, suspending the life sentence of Rajan and granting him bail in the case.

During the hearing, the apex court observed that for 27 years, Rajan had been absconding and was convicted in four cases. Rajan's counsel argued it was a case of no evidence, and out of the 71 cases, the CBI did not find any material against Rajan in 47 cases. Rajan's counsel stressed that the probe agency closed those cases.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the CBI, said the high court had suspended the life sentence awarded to Rajan in the case. "Why suspension of sentence to such a man," the bench said.

Rajan's counsel said he was convicted in a separate murder case and was awarded a life sentence. "We will cancel the bail in this," the bench said.