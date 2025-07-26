Saying 'I Love You' To Minor Girl Not Sexual Harassment: Chhattisgarh High Court

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled that merely saying "I love you" to a minor girl does not amount to sexual harassment under the POCSO Act, unless it is proven that the words were spoken with sexual intent. The court said that unless there is sexual intent in such words, it cannot be considered sexual harassment.

The court pronounced this during hearing of a 2019 case involving a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly harassed by a youth while she was on her way back home from school. The minor girl had alleged that while she was returning from school, the youth stopped her and said "I love you". She also alleged that the the guy had been bothering her for some time.

On the basis of the girl's complaint, the school teachers reportedly reprimanded the youth and warned him against such behaviour. Following this, a police case was also registered under Section 354D (stalking) and Section 509 (outraging modesty of a woman) of the IPC, Section 8 of POCSO Act (sexual harassment), and Section 3(2)(va) of SC/ST Act.

However, the trial court acquitted the youth, citing lack of sufficient evidence. Subsequently, the decision was challenged by state government in the Chhattisgarh High Court.

While hearing the case, the single bench of Justice Sanjay S Agarwal observed that the act of saying "I love you", it cannot be assumed that the intention of the youth was sexual, unless there is further proof in this regard.

Further, the court said that there was nothing in the prosecution's testimony to suggest that the accused youth's words were driven by sexual desire. Considering all these facts, the High Court rejected the appeal of the state government and upheld verdict of the trial court to acquit the accused.