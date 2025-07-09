ETV Bharat / bharat

Saya Baruah: The Tale Of A Fitness Coach In Distant Assam Lifting Herself To The Global Stage Of Bodybuilding

By Pranab Kumar Das

Tezpur: Saya Baruah, a fitness coach at Assam’s Tezpur university has other attributes to her credit. She has recently won a bronze medal in the Women’s Athletic Physique Sports category at the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Bhutan.

Her journey brings into focus the immense challenges she faced as a female bodybuilder particularly in terms of costumes, attires and muscle growth and her courage to surmount those.

Added to this, was her fitness regimes that involved repetitive exercises, rest periods, tailored food intake and maintain her other household chores.

Saya Baruah, ventured into bodybuilding at the age of 37, having encountered numerous challenges at the start of her career.

A Global Journey from Sonitpur:

She candidly admits that women generally have to work much harder than men in this field. Recalling her journey, she shares, "Initially, I wasn't involved in sports at all. In 2017, I was teaching at a school. Then, When Miss Sonitpur was held in Tezpur, I participated but didn't even make it into the top five. That fuelled my resolve. I took a vow that I have to do something,”

“In 2019, I competed in Mrs. Global India in Mumbai and won the title,” Saya said.

This was the beginning of Saya Baruah's upward trajectory, from a humble beginning to soaring heights. Her unwavering dedication to her goal has taken her to scale new heights.