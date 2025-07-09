Saya Baruah: The Tale Of A Fitness Coach In Distant Assam Lifting Herself To The Global Stage Of Bodybuilding

By Pranab Kumar Das
Tezpur: Saya Baruah, a fitness coach at Assam’s Tezpur university has other attributes to her credit. She has recently won a bronze medal in the Women’s Athletic Physique Sports category at the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Bhutan.
Her journey brings into focus the immense challenges she faced as a female bodybuilder particularly in terms of costumes, attires and muscle growth and her courage to surmount those.
Added to this, was her fitness regimes that involved repetitive exercises, rest periods, tailored food intake and maintain her other household chores.
Saya Baruah, ventured into bodybuilding at the age of 37, having encountered numerous challenges at the start of her career.
A Global Journey from Sonitpur:
She candidly admits that women generally have to work much harder than men in this field. Recalling her journey, she shares, "Initially, I wasn't involved in sports at all. In 2017, I was teaching at a school. Then, When Miss Sonitpur was held in Tezpur, I participated but didn't even make it into the top five. That fuelled my resolve. I took a vow that I have to do something,”
“In 2019, I competed in Mrs. Global India in Mumbai and won the title,” Saya said.
This was the beginning of Saya Baruah's upward trajectory, from a humble beginning to soaring heights. Her unwavering dedication to her goal has taken her to scale new heights.
From that moment on, there was no stopping her. After becoming Miss Assam, she went on to become Miss India, then competed in Asia Bodybuilding in the Maldives, World Bodybuilding in Thailand and South Korea, and most recently, in June, she won Bronze in South Asian Women Athletic Physique Championship in Thimphu, Bhutan.
While winning the Mrs. Global India title in Mumbai, Saya Baruah claimed to have received an offer to act in a Hindi television serial but considering her young children at the time, she declined the offer. She returned to Assam and immersed herself once again in bodybuilding.
Saya is a national weightlifting referee.
A Mother-in-Law's Timely Inspiration:
A mother of two daughters, she never looked back. In her own words, "At first, I couldn't even lift a 1 kg dumbbell. I couldn't even squat with the empty Olympic bar because I lacked balance. But my determination to achieve something drove me to squat with 165 kg on that very bar."
When she faced criticism from some people for participating in bodybuilding wearing a bikini, she underwent intense mental distress. Not knowing what to do, she sought her mother-in-law Rina Bhuyan's advice. Her mind was in turmoil. Her mother-in-law, turned a beacon of hope, stepped in.
Saya Baruah recalled, "After I told my mother-in-law Rina Bhuyan, she told me, 'If you can wear a bikini to swim, why not here? Go on, do your work.'"
Empowering words from a liberal mother-in-law to her talented daughter-in-law completely transformed one Indian woman's life.
Saya recounted the numerable barrier she faced when she first participated in the district-level competition. Main issue was the costume.
Upcoming Events:
Furthermore, this November, she will represent India at the World Bodybuilding competition in Indonesia. She is the only woman from Assam to participate, for which she is now fully immersed in her training.
With her dreams of global conquest, Saya personally handles her daughters —from taking them to tuition to assisting them with their homework. She is now an inspiration to countless other women. Her current achievements are a testament to her hard work, perseverance, discipline and dedication.
Saya’s message to all women is to make a little time for physical exercise amidst their daily schedules. With effort, she reminds us, nothing is impossible.