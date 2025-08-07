Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / bharat

Saving The Future: Trichy Woman Selva Brinda Donates Breast Milk For Malnourished Babies

Brinda has become the first woman in Asia to donate 300.17 liters of breast milk.

Moved by the plight of premature babies battling life-threatening conditions, Selva Brinda of Kattur Amman Nagar near Thiruverumpur in Trichy district started donating breast milk.
Selva Brinda (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 7, 2025 at 8:22 PM IST

2 Min Read

Trichy: Moved by the plight of premature babies battling life-threatening conditions, Selva Brinda of Kattur Amman Nagar near Thiruverumpur in Trichy district started donating breast milk. With the selfless act, she has helped several babies battling malnutrition due to premature birth.

An engineering graduate, Brinda married Praveen Kumar in 2016. The couple has a son named Praneeth and a two-year-old daughter named Pranikka. After the baby girl was born, Brinda's breast milk production increased. Brinda came to know that many premature babies were being treated in government hospitals and were weak while facing life-threatening conditions due to lack of breast milk.

Brinda understood that breast milk has the power to satisfy the hunger of such children and increase their immunity and body weight. With the guidance of doctors and the support of a non-governmental charity called 'Amritham Breast Milk Donation', she started donating her breast milk which was more than her child's nutritional needs.

Accordingly, in the last two years, by donating 300.17 litres of breast milk, countless children who were longing for it at the Trichy Government General Hospital have been saved. Brinda has been felicitated by the 'Asia Book of Records' and the 'India Book of Records' with a certificate and a medal for her contribution to the noble cause.

'The joy of saving children's lives'

Speaking to ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu correspondent, Selva Brinda said, "As per the doctors' guidance, I obtained a health certificate and started storing breast milk at home. Volunteers helped me take it to the government hospital. Doctors from the Microbiology Department of the government hospital examined my breast milk and then fed it to children under treatment."

"I was filled with joy as I was saving the lives of children who were suffering from lack of breast milk. I donated breast milk with the cooperation of my husband and family," she said.

Brinda urged mothers across the country, like herself, to come forward and help malnourished children by donating breast milk. Around 10,000 women across Tamil Nadu are donating breast milk. There is a need to increase awareness among mothers about breast milk donation, just like blood donation and organ donation, she said.

On World Breastfeeding Week, Brinda's act of kindness has been recognized, and it is an encouragement for other mothers.

Also Read

World Breastfeeding Week 2025: Can Breastfeeding With Hepatitis Put The Newborn At Risk; Myths, Facts, And What New Mothers Need to Know

Trichy: Moved by the plight of premature babies battling life-threatening conditions, Selva Brinda of Kattur Amman Nagar near Thiruverumpur in Trichy district started donating breast milk. With the selfless act, she has helped several babies battling malnutrition due to premature birth.

An engineering graduate, Brinda married Praveen Kumar in 2016. The couple has a son named Praneeth and a two-year-old daughter named Pranikka. After the baby girl was born, Brinda's breast milk production increased. Brinda came to know that many premature babies were being treated in government hospitals and were weak while facing life-threatening conditions due to lack of breast milk.

Brinda understood that breast milk has the power to satisfy the hunger of such children and increase their immunity and body weight. With the guidance of doctors and the support of a non-governmental charity called 'Amritham Breast Milk Donation', she started donating her breast milk which was more than her child's nutritional needs.

Accordingly, in the last two years, by donating 300.17 litres of breast milk, countless children who were longing for it at the Trichy Government General Hospital have been saved. Brinda has been felicitated by the 'Asia Book of Records' and the 'India Book of Records' with a certificate and a medal for her contribution to the noble cause.

'The joy of saving children's lives'

Speaking to ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu correspondent, Selva Brinda said, "As per the doctors' guidance, I obtained a health certificate and started storing breast milk at home. Volunteers helped me take it to the government hospital. Doctors from the Microbiology Department of the government hospital examined my breast milk and then fed it to children under treatment."

"I was filled with joy as I was saving the lives of children who were suffering from lack of breast milk. I donated breast milk with the cooperation of my husband and family," she said.

Brinda urged mothers across the country, like herself, to come forward and help malnourished children by donating breast milk. Around 10,000 women across Tamil Nadu are donating breast milk. There is a need to increase awareness among mothers about breast milk donation, just like blood donation and organ donation, she said.

On World Breastfeeding Week, Brinda's act of kindness has been recognized, and it is an encouragement for other mothers.

Also Read

World Breastfeeding Week 2025: Can Breastfeeding With Hepatitis Put The Newborn At Risk; Myths, Facts, And What New Mothers Need to Know

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BREASTFEEDINGTRICHYWORLD BREASTFEEDING WEEKSELVA BRINDA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Passion, Hope And Celebration Of Life Defines India’s First Wheelchair Bound Band

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhubaneswar Woman Crafts Chocolate Rakhis Which Can Also Be Eaten

'Goodbye, Red Letter Box': India Post Has Decided To End Registered Postal Service, Find Out Why And Who Is Affected The Most

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.