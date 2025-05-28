ETV Bharat / bharat

Saving Katchatheevu Only Way To End Fisherfolk's Suffering: TN CM Stalin

He sent letters to the PM and EAM several times requesting steps to release fishermen along with their boats captured by the Sri Lankan Navy.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 28, 2025 at 5:20 PM IST

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said the only way to end the suffering of Tamil fishermen is to save the Katchatheevu island. He was speaking at the inauguration of 13 projects, including the Surai fishing port, constructed for Rs 272.70 crore by the Fisheries and Fishermen's Welfare Department in Thiruvotriyur, Chennai.

Other projects include improved fishing ports, fish landing sites and fish seed farms, developed at Rs. 426.13 crore. "The Surai fishing port will be a great opportunity for the fisherfolk, who have become a symbol of culture through hard work and sacrifice. I have sent letters to Prime Minister Modi and the External Affairs Minister (EAM) several times requesting steps to release the fishermen along with the boats captured by the Sri Lankan Navy. Not only that, I continue to insist on this whenever I meet them in person. DMK members have also been insisting on this in Parliament," Stalin said.

"On April 2, we passed a resolution in the assembly to restore Katchatheevu to protect the traditional rights of fishermen and their welfare. To alleviate their suffering, the rescue of Katchatheevu is the only way. About 384 fishermen have been released by Sri Lanka so far. We are taking steps to repatriate 23 fishermen," he added.

However, he said Sri Lanka is yet to release 729 fishing boats captured in 2018, for which Rs five lakh have been given to each of 129 fishermen to buy motorised fishing boats, while Rs 1.5 lakh has been given for non-motorised fishing boats. "No state has done this much for the welfare of fishermen as Tamil Nadu. We are ready to implement more welfare schemes for our fishermen," he said.

He laid the foundation stone for fish landing sites at an estimated cost of Rs 170 crore in the Thangachimadam and Rochma Nagar fishing villages of Ramanathapuram district, launched the Aalagal scheme to provide micro-credit to women's cooperative groups through the Tamil Nadu State Head Fisheries Cooperative Network and provided welfare assistance worth Rs 10.67 crore to 2,290 fishermen.

