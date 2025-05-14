499/500 Marks Is About Hard Work, Says Uttar Pradesh's Savi Jain, All India Topper In CBSE Class 12 Exams

Saharanpur : Scoring 99.80 in class 12 exams is not a mean feat by any means. It is a laudable effort and does not come easy. Achieving just one less than the full marks, Savi with a score of 499/500 has proved that hard work does pay off. A student of Scottish International School, Savi has emerged as the country’s CBSE Class 12 topper.

As the family is jubilant and celebrates the daughter's success, ETV Bharat caught up with Savi, her mother and school principal to find out more about how the young student achieved the remarkable feat.

"I have never been a bookworm but I concentrated only on NCERT books and syllabus with focus. I had made sure, I should be able to answer all the questions. And for this, I was devoting about four to five hours everyday for studies," says Savi, who has been a top scorer in the school since her childhood. "But I believe it is more about consistency that helps achieve a good score. Disciplined studies every day, completing curriculum on time, and attempting multiple question papers are the key," she asserts.

Savi's father Ankit Kumar Jain runs a furniture shop and attributes her success to consistent effort, self-belief, and the support of the family and teachers. "Her preparation was solitary, intense, and personal, five hours a day, every day, with complete focus," he says.

“I never thought I will secure the top rank in the country. I did not have any competitor in mind because I was only competing with myself,” Savi chips in modestly. It is not that she did not have doubts in subjects, but she cleared it out with her teachers. "I was always making sure that if something seems difficult, I would do that problem again and again till I achieve success. That helped me in being thorough in all subjects," she adds sporting the school uniform and garlands that people put around her neck.

Ask her what her ambition is and pat comes the reply "IAS officer". "I want to serve the country and this exam was the first step in that direction," reveals the young achiever.

Her mother, Kavita Jain, seemed the most happy as she recalled her daughter’s quiet dedication. “I really did not make any effort to even ask her to study. She would wake up at night and study on her own,” she says, her voice full of emotion. “She has given us a joy beyond words and we are sure she would do much better in her life,” Kavita adds.

No wonder Savi thanks her parents and teachers for being with her when she was in the preparation mode. Giving a message to other students who now look up to her, Savi advises, "Concentrate and clear your doubts in the first time. Students are at times bogged by some difficult questions but one should not give up. Many times I have felt that I am missing something or the question is too difficult, but that has never deterred me to stop and feel disheartened. So please go on full swing with what you want to do and study hard."

Savi also states that she had always stuck to basic studies and never took help of any extra tuition or coaching.

Lauding Savi's achievement school principal Ashu Tyagi says Savi was determined to make it big. "Ever since she got into class 12, she aspired to top the country. She was one student who had never veered from studies, very disciplined and studious," says the principal beaming with pride. The school has managed to top the country in class 12 for three times, including this year's feat by Savi Jain.