'Save Arittapatti' Slogan Fills The Air At Palamedu Jallikattu Arena In Madurai

Madurai: Spectators' 'Save Arittapatti' slogan filled the air at the Palamedu Jallikattu arena which came alive on Mattupongal and Thiruvalluvar Day.

Save Arittapatti slogans amid the revelry

Amid the revelry, spectators at the Jallikattu arena holding banners are raising the slogan, 'Save Arittapatti' against the tungsten mining project at Arittapatti village. The Central government had issued a bid notice for the tungsten mining project at Arittapatti village in Melur of Madurai district in November last year. However, the Tamil Nadu government, In December last year, had adopted a resolution against the project in Madurai. In a two-day session, the State government urged the Centre to cancel the rights awarded to Vedanta group at Arittapatti village.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, who intervened during the debate, asserted he would not allow mining at any cost, as it would affect the livelihood besides adversely impact the environment. The mining block comprises the state's first biodiversity site besides several sites of archaeological importance.

"Tungsten mining will not be allowed under any circumstances. If it (project) comes, then I will not hold this post (of Chief Minister)," Stalin said when the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami charged the ruling dispensation with "being silent" for 10 months and deciding to act only after the people in the affected areas of Melur in Madurai district began to protest. The resolution was passed with the support of all parties present in the legislature including the Opposition AIADMK, PMK and BJP. Locals, farmers, businessmen and others from Melur have been protesting against the Centre over the project.

On January 7, the locals walked for around 16 km from Narasinghampatti and staged a blockade in front of the Head Post Office in Tallakulam, Madurai. Despite the police refusing permission for the march, thousands of people participated in it, and over 5,000 cases were registered against them. The locals said their protest will continue till the tungsten project is scrapped. The protesters raised the 'Save Arittapatti' slogan at the gallery for spectators for Palamedu Jallikattu near Vadivasal on the day. The protesters said they wish to draw people's attention to the issue and insisted on the Central government to abandon the tungsten project.

Meanwhile, thousands of bulls and their tamers are participating for the event. The contest offers lucrative rewards for the bulls and their tamers. The bull winning the first prize in the competition is given a tractor and the tamer a car. For the second prize, a local cow and a bike is up for grabs. The festival committee members said the winners of the contest will be given prizes like gold and silver coins, a bicycle, a refrigerator, a TV, a bed, agricultural equipment, seeds, fertiliser, etc.