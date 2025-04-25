ETV Bharat / bharat

Savarkar Remark: SC To Hear Plea By Rahul Gandhi Against Allahabad High Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court would take up on Friday a plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court, which declined to quash summons against him in a case of defamatory remarks against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Gandhi’s plea is listed for hearing before a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan on Friday. On April 4, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court declined to set aside a sessions court order summoning Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra rally on November 17, 2022, in Maharashtra's Akola district.

Justice Subhash Vidyarthi refused to entertain Gandhi’s plea. The high court observed that he has the option to approach the sessions judge with a plea under Section 397 (power to revise trial court’s order) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, challenged a subordinate court's decision to summon him in the case, while contesting the ongoing proceedings against him. The summons order was issued by a Lucknow sessions court in December last year.