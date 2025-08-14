ETV Bharat / bharat

Savarkar Defamation Case: Complainant Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Perjury

Pune: Satyaki Savarkar, the complainant in a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his alleged comments against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, has filed an application before the court seeking to prosecute the Congress leader for `perjury' or lying under oath.

The plea, filed before the special court for MPs and MLAs, accused Gandhi of making "false and misleading statements" regarding the receipt of a video clip which, Satyaki claimed, contained defamatory remarks made by Gandhi about the Hindutva ideologue.

"The accused had filed a pursis (application) last month complaining that he had not received the defamatory video...," said the plea filed by Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar on behalf of Satyaki Savarkar.

But Gandhi's lawyer admitted to having received all documents produced by the complainant (including the CD containing the defamatory speech), it said.