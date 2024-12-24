ETV Bharat / bharat

Saurashtra Express Derails Near Surat, No One Injured

Four wheels of non-passenger coach next to the engine derailed at 3.32 pm as the train was leaving the station on its way to Porbandar.

Saurashtra Express Derails Near Surat, No One Injured
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Mumbai: The Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express derailed on Tuesday afternoon at Kim station, 27 km from Surat in Gujarat, said an official.

Four wheels of the non-passenger coach next to the engine derailed at 3.32 pm as the train (number 19015) was leaving the station on its way to Porbandar, said Western Railway chief PRO Vineet Abhishek.

"There was no injury or harm caused to any passenger or railway staff," he said. Train traffic on the route was not affected as an extra loop line was available, the PRO added.

Mumbai: The Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express derailed on Tuesday afternoon at Kim station, 27 km from Surat in Gujarat, said an official.

Four wheels of the non-passenger coach next to the engine derailed at 3.32 pm as the train (number 19015) was leaving the station on its way to Porbandar, said Western Railway chief PRO Vineet Abhishek.

"There was no injury or harm caused to any passenger or railway staff," he said. Train traffic on the route was not affected as an extra loop line was available, the PRO added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SURATTRAIN DERAILSGUJARATSAURASHTRA EXPRESS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.