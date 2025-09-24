ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Condoles Death Of Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh

In a post on X, Modi wrote, "Deepest condolences on the sad demise of the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Eminence Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom and its people in this moment of grief."

Sheikh Abdulaziz served as the head of the Council of Senior Scholars, the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, and the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League. The Royal Court announced on Tuesday the passing of the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh.

"Funeral prayer will be held for him at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer today. Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has ordered that funeral prayers in absentia also be performed at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, and in all mosques across the Kingdom," a statement from the Royal Court said.

The Royal Court highlighted Sheikh Al Al-Sheikh's significant contributions to Islam and Muslims, stating, "With his passing, the Kingdom and the Islamic world have lost a distinguished scholar." Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended their condolences to his family, the Saudi people, and the global Muslim community. (With Agency Inputs)

Read More