Former Jammu Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Passes Away

New Delhi: Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Malik passed away on Tuesday at the RML Hospital in New Delhi.
An X post from his official handle stated, "Former Governor Satyapal Malik has passed away."
In the 1960s, Malik entered politics after he was inspired by the socialist ideology of Ram Manohar Lohia. From 1966 to 1967, he served as the President of Meerut College Students Union. In 1968-69, he was elected as the President of Students Union of the then Meerut University, now Choudhary Charan Singh University.
In 1974, he was elected as a Member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly contesting on the ticket of Bhartiya Kranti Dal from Baghpat Assembly Constituency and appointed as the Party’s Chief Whip in the Assembly. In 1975, he was named as the All-India General Secretary of the newly formed 'Lok Dal.
In 1980, he was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member from the 'Lok Dal'. In 1984, Malik joined the Indian National Congress (INC).
In 1986, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from the Congress and was appointed as the General Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. In 1987, he resigned from the Rajya Sabha as well as the membership of Congress and formed a political party, 'Jan Morcha', which was merged with the Janata Dal in 1988.
Later, along with Vishwanath Pratap Singh, he addressed many public meetings all over the country and joined the Jan-Jagran. From 1987-91, he served as the Secretary and Spokesperson of 'Janata Dal'.