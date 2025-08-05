ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Jammu Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Passes Away

New Delhi: Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Malik passed away on Tuesday at the RML Hospital in New Delhi.

An X post from his official handle stated, "Former Governor Satyapal Malik has passed away."

In the 1960s, Malik entered politics after he was inspired by the socialist ideology of Ram Manohar Lohia. From 1966 to 1967, he served as the President of Meerut College Students Union. In 1968-69, he was elected as the President of Students Union of the then Meerut University, now Choudhary Charan Singh University.

In 1974, he was elected as a Member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly contesting on the ticket of Bhartiya Kranti Dal from Baghpat Assembly Constituency and appointed as the Party’s Chief Whip in the Assembly. In 1975, he was named as the All-India General Secretary of the newly formed 'Lok Dal.