ETV Bharat / bharat

'Satyameva Jayate': AAP Reacts After SC Grants Interim Bail To Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reacted to the interim bail of Delhi Chief Minister and its party convener, Arvind Kejriwal, saying, "'Satyamev Jayate." The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Kejriwal, who was arrested in an excise policy case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The AAP on Friday hailed the Supreme Court for granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy scam case filed by the ED and said this has "exposed" the BJP "conspiracy" against him.

Kejriwal, however, will remain in jail as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested him in a corruption case related to the alleged scam while he was in the custody of the ED. Earlier, the party in a post in Hindi on X said "Satyamev jayate (truth alone triumphs)".

In a joint press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sandeep Pathak termed the Supreme Court verdict as a "victory of truth". Earlier, the party in a post in Hindi on X said "Satyamev jayate (truth alone triumphs)".