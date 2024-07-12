ETV Bharat / bharat

'Satyameva Jayate': AAP Reacts After SC Grants Interim Bail To Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 12, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

Updated : Jul 12, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

AAP leader Atishi said the apex court granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, proving the excise policy case is a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party against him.

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reacted to the interim bail of Delhi Chief Minister and its party convener, Arvind Kejriwal, saying, "'Satyamev Jayate." The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Kejriwal, who was arrested in an excise policy case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The AAP on Friday hailed the Supreme Court for granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy scam case filed by the ED and said this has "exposed" the BJP "conspiracy" against him.

Kejriwal, however, will remain in jail as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested him in a corruption case related to the alleged scam while he was in the custody of the ED. Earlier, the party in a post in Hindi on X said "Satyamev jayate (truth alone triumphs)".

In a joint press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sandeep Pathak termed the Supreme Court verdict as a "victory of truth". Earlier, the party in a post in Hindi on X said "Satyamev jayate (truth alone triumphs)".

The BJP knew that Kejriwal would get bail from the Supreme Court in the ED's money laundering case linked to the excise policy matter and it, therefore, got him arrested by the CBI, Atishi claimed.

Kejriwal was honest, is honest and will remain honest, she said and added that every court of law has exposed the BJP's "conspiracy" against him. Rajya Sabha member Pathak termed the court order "historic" and alleged that the excise policy case was a "circus" by the BJP.

The AAP is hopeful that Kejriwal will also be granted bail in the excise policy case filed by the CBI, Bharadwaj said. While granting the interim bail, the apex court said Kejriwal has suffered incarceration for over 90 days. (With Agency Inputs)

