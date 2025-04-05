ETV Bharat / bharat

Are Banks Open Or Closed Today (April 5, 2025)? How Many Bank Holidays in April: Know Here

Across India, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month apart from the national and regional holidays. April 2025 will also see many bank holidays, most of them region-specific, which makes it important for citizens to know whether banks are open or closed in their city on a particular day.

For today (Saturday, April 5, 2025), the banks are open across India except in the state of Telangana. The southern state observes the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram, a noted politician who made key contributions to India’s freedom struggle.

Customers are curious to know whether banks are open or closed as they plan their financial tasks accordingly. While digital banking services are available even on holidays, cheque clearance and loan processing services are dependent on banks’ functioning.