Are Banks Open Or Closed Today (April 5, 2025)? How Many Bank Holidays in April: Know Here

Across India, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month apart from the national and regional holidays. April 2025 will also see many bank holidays, most of them region-specific, which makes it important for citizens to know whether banks are open or closed in their city on a particular day.
For today (Saturday, April 5, 2025), the banks are open across India except in the state of Telangana. The southern state observes the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram, a noted politician who made key contributions to India’s freedom struggle.
Customers are curious to know whether banks are open or closed as they plan their financial tasks accordingly. While digital banking services are available even on holidays, cheque clearance and loan processing services are dependent on banks’ functioning.
It is pertinent to mention that the central government issued a notification on August 20, 2015, in the Gazette of India declaring every second and the fourth Saturday of every month as public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (26 of 1881). Accordingly, the RBI asked all banks to observe holidays on second and fourth Saturdays with effect from September 1, 2015.
Bank holidays in April 2025
In April 2025, as many as 11 bank holidays are scheduled across different states, including observances such as Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, Bohag Bihu, Basava Jayanti, and Akshaya Tritiya. Additionally, April 1 is a mandatory bank holiday across all states for the finalization of yearly accounts.
Planning to visit the bank in April 2025? Make sure to check the bank holiday schedule for your state before heading out. With various festivals and observances lined up, banks will be closed on different days across India.
The list of bank holidays in April, as announced by RBI, is given below:
- April 1 – Yearly account finalization (All states)
- April 5 – Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti (Telangana)
- April 7 - Shad Suk Mynsiem (Shillong)
- April 10 - Mahavir Jayanti (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Telangana)
- April 14 – Ambedkar Jayanti (multiple states), Vishu (Kerala), and Tamil New Year (Tamil Nadu)
- April 15 – Bengali New Year (Assam, West Bengal), Himachal Day (Himachal Pradesh), and Bohag Bihu (Assam)
- April 16 – Bohag Bihu (Guwahati)
- April 18 – Good Friday (Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar)
- April 21 – Garia Puja (Agartala)
- April 29 - Lord Parshuram Jayanti (Himachal Pradesh)
- April 30 – Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya (Karnataka)
Read More
New Rules From 1st April, 2025: 7 Big Changes In Banking Sector You Must Know