ETV Bharat / bharat

Sanraksha App For Safety Of Rail Passengers

New Delhi: Indian Railways on Thursday launched a mobile application 'Sanraksha' for the purpose of the safety of passengers across the country.

According to the railway officials, the mobile application aims at improving railway safety through capacity building of the Railway’s frontline safety category staff.

Describing the mobile application, Member Operations and Business Development, Railway Board, Ravinder Goyal launched the Sanraksha Mobile Application.

The application has been designed by 2013 batch IRTS Officer Dilip Singh, who is currently working as Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Nagpur, South East Central Railway, the official said.

Informing about the mobile application, Namita Tripathi, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Nagpur said the implementation of the pilot project in the Nagpur division gave insights on how it has proven useful in enhancing safety in the division.

The Railway Board has decided to launch the app in all railway zones with 16 divisions selected initially for rollout, Tripathi said.

The application integrates the domain knowledge of Indian Railways with information technology, Data Analytics and potential leveraging of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in future, to provide an intelligent, effective and scalable system to cater to the training and capacity-building needs of railway employees. It features smart learning and feedback mechanisms allowing multi-level, real-time feedback and monitoring possible.

Rail Madad Portal: