Sankarshan Thakur, Editor, The Telegraph, Passes Away At 63
Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai termed Thakur as "true newsman" and said he will miss his chats with him, where Thakur's 'sharp insights' enriched his knowledge.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 12:41 PM IST
Kolkata: Senior journalist and editor of The Telegraph newspaper, Sankarshan Thakur, passed away in a hospital in Gurugram on Monday (September 8, 2025) after a prolonged illness. He was 63 years old.
Before taking over as Editor in 2023, Thakur was Editor, National Affairs at The Telegraph. He began his career in media in 1984 with 'Sunday' magazine. During his four-decade career, Thakur extensively reported in Bihar and Kashmir.
The Press Club of India, in a post on X, offered its condolences on Thakur's demise and said his "sharp political analysis and unwavering commitment to the truth will be deeply missed".
“We’ve lost a fearless voice in journalism. His sharp political analysis and unwavering commitment to the truth will be deeply missed. In this time of sorrow, the Press Club of India stands with his family, friends, and all who feel the weight of this loss,” the Press Club of India said in a post on X.
We’ve lost a fearless voice in journalism.
His sharp political analysis and unwavering commitment to the truth will be deeply missed.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, called Thakur a "delightfully brilliant writer".
"Sankarshan Thakur, editor of The Telegraph, who has just passed away at a relatively young age, was a delightfully brilliant writer. He was a very incisive analyst of Indian politics and his numerous articles on Bihar as well as J&K established his reputation," he said.
"Over the many years that he sparkled as a journalist, he consistently informed and educated. He belonged to a breed that is already endangered. Liberal, democratic, secular, and pluralistic India has lost one of its strongest defenders,” Ramesh said.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also expressed his sorrow and described Thakur’s passing as a significant loss to the field of journalism.
Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai termed Thakur as a "true newsman". "Very sad news: one of our finest journalists, writer of very fine books on his beloved state of Bihar, editor Telegraph and a true newsman, Sankarshan Thakur passed away. Will miss our chats where your sharp insights enriched my knowledge always my friend. RIP," he said in a post on X.
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in an X post, said Thakur put up a brave fight with his illness. He termed him as one of the few of his profession who made an effort to travel extensively around J&K.
"Very sorry to hear about the tragic death of @SankarshanT. He was an excellent journalist, objective & well informed. He was one of the few of his profession who made an effort to travel extensively around J&K and while traveling he actually listened, he didn’t judge. He put up a brave fight but ultimately the illness prevailed. May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family," he said.
Journalist Sanket Upadhyay, while offering his condolences on X, shared an old video of Thakur animatedly typing.
"Sankarshan Thakur, a towering figure in Indian journalism. A fearless voice, his books like The Brothers Bihari captured political truths with unmatched depth. Rest in peace Sir," he said.
