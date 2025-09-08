ETV Bharat / bharat

Sankarshan Thakur, Editor, The Telegraph, Passes Away At 63

Kolkata: Senior journalist and editor of The Telegraph newspaper, Sankarshan Thakur, passed away in a hospital in Gurugram on Monday (September 8, 2025) after a prolonged illness. He was 63 years old.

Before taking over as Editor in 2023, Thakur was Editor, National Affairs at The Telegraph. He began his career in media in 1984 with 'Sunday' magazine. During his four-decade career, Thakur extensively reported in Bihar and Kashmir.

The Press Club of India, in a post on X, offered its condolences on Thakur's demise and said his "sharp political analysis and unwavering commitment to the truth will be deeply missed".

“We’ve lost a fearless voice in journalism. His sharp political analysis and unwavering commitment to the truth will be deeply missed. In this time of sorrow, the Press Club of India stands with his family, friends, and all who feel the weight of this loss,” the Press Club of India said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, called Thakur a "delightfully brilliant writer".

"Sankarshan Thakur, editor of The Telegraph, who has just passed away at a relatively young age, was a delightfully brilliant writer. He was a very incisive analyst of Indian politics and his numerous articles on Bihar as well as J&K established his reputation," he said.