Sanjay Singh Remarks 'Trump Yet To Join BJP's Delhi Campaign', Urges Support For AAP

New Delhi: In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly Elections, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh held four public meetings in the national capital on Sunday, urging citizens to support Arvind Kejriwal's re-election bid. Speaking at the rallies, Singh declared that the people of Delhi had already decided to bring Kejriwal's government back to power. He rallied the crowd with the slogan, "Na Batenge, Na Katenge, Sab Milkar BJP Ko Bhagayenge".

Singh took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that despite the efforts of high-profile BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi's people have shown unwavering confidence in Kejriwal and his initiatives.

He remarked, "Now only UP President Donald Trump is yet to come," referring to the BJP's efforts to deploy national leaders in the city. Singh also questioned the BJP's credibility, stating, "Why choose a 'duplicate' when the public already has the original Kejriwal?"

He praised AAP leader Satyendra Jain for his contributions to Delhi's progress, highlighting successful initiatives like Mohalla Clinics, free electricity, water, and education. Singh urged the public to replay Jain's sacrifice with their votes, stating his hard work had benefited many despite personal challenges.

Singh also warned that if the BJP came to power, key AAP programs like free electricity, water, education, and public transportation would be halted. He criticised the BJP for causing inflation and breaking promises, particularly regarding the unfulfilled promise of Rs 15 lakh in every citizen's bank account.

He also emphasised that the upcoming elections are not just about choosing a government but about securing Delhi's future, urging people to vote for AAP on February 5.