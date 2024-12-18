ETV Bharat / bharat

Sanjay Seth Presides Over Commissioning Of Indian Navy’s 2nd State-Of-Art Survey Vessel INS Nirdeshak

Sanjay Seth said that highly specialised ships – the Survey Vessels – play a vital role in charting the oceans.

Raksha Rajya Mantri Presides Over Commissioning Of Indian Navy’s 2nd State-Of-Art Survey Vessel INS Nirdeshak
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: INS Nirdeshak, the second ship of the Survey Vessel (Large) project, was commissioned into the Indian Navy, in a ceremony presided over by Minister of State For Defence Sanjay Seth on Wednesday at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam.

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command hosted the commissioning ceremony marking the formal induction of the second of the four ships of the Survey Vessel (Large) project under construction at M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Kolkata. The ship is designed to conduct hydrographic surveys, aid in navigation, and support maritime operations, a release by Ministry of Defence said.

Seth said highly specialised ships – the Survey Vessels – play a vital role in charting the oceans.

"These are sophisticated niche platforms that allow for a more accurate collation of oceanic data, its precise processing and as a result, highly reliable charts that enhance maritime operations and safety, he added.

Seth further said that the Survey Ships also act as a credible maritime diplomacy tool. “When our Survey Ships undertake missions in support of a friendly country, they epitomise what India believes in – helping a friend in need without asking for something in return. This would help in strengthening our bilateral ties and in opening up and promoting trade opportunities in the long term. The new Survey Ships will make us more potent also, as foreign fleets are looking towards Bharitya Nausena for hydrographic cooperation," he added.

According to the statement, built with over 80 per cent indigenous content, the ship is embedded with advanced hydrographic systems such as Multi Beam Echo Sounders, Side Scan Sonars, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) etc.

"These enable precise mapping for safe navigation and planning in deep-sea operations, expand survey capabilities in hazardous and restricted zones and facilitate faster and safer data collection for wreck identifications and environmental studies," it added.

The vessel will contribute significantly to the Indian Ocean Region’s security and environmental health and strengthen India’s leadership in regional collaboration, scientific exploration, and peacekeeping missions. The ship will strengthen the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative by promoting shared maritime data with friendly foreign countries, the statement said.

The construction of the ship was a collaborative endeavour of the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, GRSE, L&T, SAIL, IRS and a significant number of MSMEs exemplifying India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing and maritime capabilities, it added.

TAGGED:

SURVEY VESSELS, VESSEL INS NIRDESHAK

