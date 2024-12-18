ETV Bharat / bharat

Sanjay Seth Presides Over Commissioning Of Indian Navy’s 2nd State-Of-Art Survey Vessel INS Nirdeshak

New Delhi: INS Nirdeshak, the second ship of the Survey Vessel (Large) project, was commissioned into the Indian Navy, in a ceremony presided over by Minister of State For Defence Sanjay Seth on Wednesday at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam.

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command hosted the commissioning ceremony marking the formal induction of the second of the four ships of the Survey Vessel (Large) project under construction at M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Kolkata. The ship is designed to conduct hydrographic surveys, aid in navigation, and support maritime operations, a release by Ministry of Defence said.

Seth said highly specialised ships – the Survey Vessels – play a vital role in charting the oceans.

"These are sophisticated niche platforms that allow for a more accurate collation of oceanic data, its precise processing and as a result, highly reliable charts that enhance maritime operations and safety, he added.

Seth further said that the Survey Ships also act as a credible maritime diplomacy tool. “When our Survey Ships undertake missions in support of a friendly country, they epitomise what India believes in – helping a friend in need without asking for something in return. This would help in strengthening our bilateral ties and in opening up and promoting trade opportunities in the long term. The new Survey Ships will make us more potent also, as foreign fleets are looking towards Bharitya Nausena for hydrographic cooperation," he added.