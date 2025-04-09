US Reciprocal Tariff Row: Sanjay Raut Dubs Modi 'Mute PM'

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States of America and dubbed him as a 'mute PM'.

Speaking after inducting Sahadev Betkar into the party, Raut said, "The reciprocal tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump government is affecting various sectors in India. The Prime Minister is yet to speak on the issue and so he is a mute Prime Minister (PM)."

"Trump is taking India to cleansers, the entire world world is against it. Only one country has not spoken about it, which is India. The country's Prime Minister is God, right? He is an avatar of Lord Vishnu right? Then he should fire Sudarshan Chakra, ask him to fire it. Former Prime Minister late Manmohan Singh used to be called as Maun Mohan Singh as he did not speak on issues, now why is the current Prime Minister not speaking, has he become a mute Prime Minister," added Raut, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister and former BCCI Secretary Ashish Shelar with work with Pakistan Cricket Board president Mohsin Naqvi. Reacting to it, Raut said, "Shelar and Naqvi will work shoulder to shoulder now, if anyone else would have been there, Hindutva and nationalism would have been in danger and the BJP would have blown a trumpet."

Raut also slammed ICC Chairman and former BCCI Secretary Jay Shah saying, "One one hand there is Jay Shah, who has scored 100 centuries, who has coached Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, who has taken 150 wickets, who has taken 200 catches. Jay Shah is the man behind Indian Cricket and he sits in Dubai, which is in an Islamic Nation (United Arab Emirates)."

He said Ashish Shelar should be felicitated at the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Hall at Dadar in Mumbai or the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.