Modi-Shah Duo Conspires To Impose President's Rule In Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of hatching a conspiracy with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to impose President's rule in Maharashtra for the next six months.
Speaking to the media, Raut claimed that the BJP was afraid of defeat in the Maharashtra assembly elections as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance was confident of forming the government in the state.
“This is the reason the Election Commission has kept only a few days for government formation after poll results,” he said.
Raut said that the change of power was evident in the state, which is why the BJP is under the shadow of defeat.
He also accused the BJP of running a voter list scam in the state in connivance with the Election Commission.
“At least 10 thousand names are missing in each of the 150 assembly constituencies. This is the biggest scam in democracy. We have brought it to the Election Commission’s notice. We will bring it to the attention of the people as well,” he said.
The Shiv Sena leader alleged that BJP’s state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule was behind the voter list scam.
“He (Bawankule) organised a special session in Nagpur on this. He has trained workers on how to get the names of voters and how to keep your name. I challenge him; if he is a man, then he should face the elections democratically,” Raut said.
He alleged that the BJP indulged in voter list scams in Haryana and Jharkhand, and now they want to do the same in Maharashtra. “We will not let this happen. We will take to the streets. Amit Shah is doing dirty politics. He is the enemy of Maharashtra,” he said.
The elections are set for November 20, and the results will be announced on November 23, while the term of the Maharashtra legislature ends on November 26. As a result, the parties that win the most seats will only have three days to form a government.
“The new government is to be formed on November 26. Our MVA government will come to power. It will take only two days to form a new government. If the government is not formed during this time, the Election Commission will impose the President's rule in the state,” he claimed.