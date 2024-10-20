ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi-Shah Duo Conspires To Impose President's Rule In Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of hatching a conspiracy with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to impose President's rule in Maharashtra for the next six months.

Speaking to the media, Raut claimed that the BJP was afraid of defeat in the Maharashtra assembly elections as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance was confident of forming the government in the state.

“This is the reason the Election Commission has kept only a few days for government formation after poll results,” he said.

Raut said that the change of power was evident in the state, which is why the BJP is under the shadow of defeat.

He also accused the BJP of running a voter list scam in the state in connivance with the Election Commission.

“At least 10 thousand names are missing in each of the 150 assembly constituencies. This is the biggest scam in democracy. We have brought it to the Election Commission’s notice. We will bring it to the attention of the people as well,” he said.