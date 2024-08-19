Sanjay Raut Hits Out At Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde; Dubs Him As 'Lier'

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for speaking lies saying when Raj Thackeray left undivided Shiv Sena, Shinde did not have access to Matoshree.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut speaking to reporters (ETV Bharat)

In an interview with a news agency, Shinde claimed that Raj Thackeray left the undivided Shiv Sena due to Uddhav Thackeray. Hitting out at CM Shinde, Sanjay Raut told reporters here, "Eknath Shinde is associated with liars. He has gone in their group (with the BJP). He is lying. When Raj Thackeray left the party (Shiv Sena), Eknath Shinde was with Uddhav Thackeray. He was with us and at that time he was restricted to Thane."

"At that time, the doors of Matoshree (the Thackeray residence in Mumbai) were not open for him, it is not right for him to speak on it. We were witness to it. Eknath Shinde was working in Thane when Raj Thackeray left the party. If he wants to produce a movie on it, I am ready to give him the actual script. Shinde has become more of a film producer. I will come out with a movie 'Namak Haram 2' and all the stories behind the curtains will come in that film," added Raut, who is a Rajya Sabha MP.

Raut also lashed out at the Centre, the Eknath Shinde-led government for delaying Assembly elections in Maharashtra."(Delaying Maharashtra Assembly Elections) is against the Constitution. The schemes are political in nature and influence the voters and so if the Election Commission becomes a puppet in the hands of politicians.. it is a Constitutional body and that is what we are saying, the Constitution is in danger," added Raut.

"Courts, and Election Commission, which need to function independently, if they will work under the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, then where is the Constitution in the country? If elections in Maharashtra will take place in December, it is as per the convenience of the ruling alliance. Those who are scared of being defeated in Maharashtra in case elections are taken on time, have forced this decision," he said.

Raut also alleged that the BJP is keen to break Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and hence it was delaying Assembly polls in Jharkhand. "The Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls should have taken place with the Haryana Assembly polls but they pushed the Jharkhand polls, as they want to break the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). In Maharashtra, if the government is not ready to take Assembly and local bodies polls in Maharashtra, it is a dictatorship. Where is the Constitution...," he said.