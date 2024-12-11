ETV Bharat / bharat

Sanjay Malhotra Takes Charge As RBI's 26th Governor

Sanjay Malhotra who previously served as Revenue Secretary, signed the documents to take charge as the 26th Governor of Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday.

Sanjay Malhotra as he arrives to take charge as the 26th Governor of Reserve Bank of India at RBI headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.
Sanjay Malhotra as he arrives to take charge as the 26th Governor of Reserve Bank of India at RBI headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Mumbai: Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday took charge as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Malhotra, a career bureaucrat, arrived at the central bank's headquarters this morning, where he was welcomed by senior RBI staffers. The central bank confirmed Malhotra's appointment through a post on the microblogging site "X" and also shared a few pictures.

Malhotra, who recently served as the Revenue Secretary, signed the documents to take charge of the important institution that performs a variety of roles. Deputy Governors Swaminathan J, M Rajeshwar Rao, and T Rabi Sankar were present when he assumed charge. Malhotra, an IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre comes at the helm of RBI at a very critical juncture, where growth and inflation balance has "unsettled" as per his predecessor Shaktikanta Das.

GDP Growth declined to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent in the September quarter while the October headline inflation was above the 6 per cent mark set for the central bank by the government. Analysts are expecting the RBI to cut interest rates at the forthcoming policy review in February, and are of the opinion that Malhotra's appointment "cements" the possibility.

Under Das, the Reserve Bank maintained a status quo on key rates for 11 consecutive meetings over nearly two years as it prioritised tame inflation. It also diagnosed the slow growth as a result of high inflation. Malhotra is scheduled to interact with the press later in the day, where he may spell out his focus areas.

TAGGED:

NEW RBI GOVERNOR SANJAY MALHOTRARESERVE BANK OF INDIA

