Sanjauli Mosque: Shimla Court Rejects Application Of Muslim Organisation Against Order To Demolish 3 Storeys

Shimla: The district court here on Saturday dismissed an application filed by the All Himachal Muslim Organisation challenging the October 5 order of the Municipal Commissioner's Court to demolish three "illegally" built storeys of Sanjauli mosque.

Counsel of All Himachal Muslim Organisation (AHMO) Vishva Bhushan told the reporters here that their application has been rejected and a detailed order is awaited.

On September 11, violent protests erupted over the demand for the demolition of an alleged illegal portion of the mosque. Several Hindu outfits and locals and taken part in the protests.

A day later, Latif Mohammad who claimed to be the president of the Sanjauli Mosque committee and others offered to demolish the three "unauthorised" floors of the mosque and sought the permission of the Municipal Commissioner.

The Municipal Commissioner's Court had on October 5 allowed the demolition of three illegally built floors and gave two months to complete the exercise following which the AHMO had filed an appeal against the order in the district court claiming that Latif was not authorised to give any representation for demolition of the mosque structure.