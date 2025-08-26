ETV Bharat / bharat

Sangh Does Not Directly Or Remotely Control Swaymsevaks, Organisations Linked To It: Bhagwat

File photo of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses during the concluding function of Karyakarta Vikas Varg-2 of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Reshimbag Ground in Nagpur on Thursday, June 5, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday asserted that his organisation does not control "directly or remotely" its swayamsevaks (volunteers) and the outfits linked to it, insisting that the Sangh does not believe in forming any pressure group but in uniting everyone.

Bhagwat was delivering his keynote address on the first day of his three-day lecture series, themed '100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons', at Vigyan Bhawan here.

He said RSS volunteers are free and autonomous in their functioning in different organisations, and they are under no pressure to follow the Sangh's suggestions.

The RSS chief's remarks come amid perceived differences between the Sangh and the BJP over organisational matters of the ruling party, ideologically inspired by the Hindutva organisation. Bhagwat, however, did not name any organisation on this issue.

He said swayamsevaks are working in many areas to bring necessary transformation and constructive improvement based on the ideas and 'sanskar' they have got from the Sangh.

"But what these swayamsevaks do, it's their work which is independent, separate and autonomous. Its credit goes to them, not the Sangh.

"The Sangh, however, has to share the discredit (if any). 'Kyonki maal hamara gaya hai' (Because it is our swayamsevaks working there)," he said.

"The Sangh does not control, neither directly nor remotely," he said, adding, "We do not want to build any pressure group; Sangh is for organising everyone across India."

Citing the example of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the RSS chief said, "Our swayamsevaks went there to work. They have given a new vision to the entire world pertaining to the labour field."

The RSS chief said in an organisation, not all are swayamsevaks.

"Many other people are also there. These organisations are not of the Sangh. They belong to the people... These organisations have been established by the swayamsevaks, or they went there.