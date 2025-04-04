ETV Bharat / bharat

Sangam Water's First Global Consignment Dispatched To Germany

Prayagraj: Noting the growing demand overseas for the sacred water of Triveni Sangam, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said 1,000 bottles have been dispatched to devotees in Germany in the first international consignment to extend the spiritual essence of Maha Kumbh beyond India.

The grand Prayagraj Maha Kumbh from January 13 to February 26 witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 66 crore devotees taking a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam, the UP government said in a statement.

"To extend the spiritual essence of this divine event beyond the festival grounds, the Uttar Pradesh government, through the Fire Department, ensured the distribution of Triveni's holy water to all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh," the government said.

"Now, this sacred water is gaining international recognition, with the first consignment already dispatched from Prayagraj to Germany," the government said. After the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh, the UP government resolved to deliver Sangam water as 'Maha Prasad' to devotees across the state who could not attend the event, it noted.

"However, with growing overseas interest, requests have started coming in from abroad. The initial international consignment -- comprising 1,000 glass bottles of Ganga water -- has been sent to Germany," it said.