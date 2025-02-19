Sangam Water Quality: NGT Pulls Up UPPCB

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday expressed dismay over the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) report on the quality of water in the Sangam of Prayagraj saying it is the responsibility of the state government to keep the water clean.

The tribunal directed the UPPCB to take action on the report of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), fixing the next hearing on the matter on February 28.

During the hearing, the UPPCB assured the NGT it would take action on the CPCB report and submit a fresh report in a week on the quality of water in the Sangam. Reprimanding UPPCB, the bench said this report is older than the CPCB report.

"You have not filed any new report, because the UPPCB report is of January 12. Whereas the CPCB report came after that. Apart from this, all parameters of water quality are also not mentioned in the report," the bench observed.

NGT further said the state government has filed a long reply in this matter. But nowhere is there a mention of fecal coliform which shows pollution from wastewater.

"Did you file this report to waste our time? If the quality of river water cannot be explained according to the point and if there is no pollution in one kilometre, it does not mean that the entire stretch is not polluted," it said.

NGT expressed its displeasure over the fact that the water was polluted from where the CPCB took samples. However, the water was clean from where the UPPCB took samples.

Earlier, CPCB informed the NGT that the Sangam water is riddled with faecal matter, making it unfit for bathing, let alone drinking. The report further said various locations in Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh were not conforming to the primary water quality for bathing concerning the level of faecal coliform.

Faecal coliform, a marker of sewage contamination, has a permissible limit of 2,500 units per 100 ml, according to CPCB.