Sandhya Theater Stampede: 9-Year-Old Survivor Fighting For Recovery, Confined To Hospital For 56 Days

Hyderabad: The horrific stampede at Sandhya Theatre in RTC Crossroads here on December 4 last year during the premier show of the Pushpa-2 movie may have faded from public memory, but for nine-year-old Sri Tej, the ordeal is far from over.

The minor boy suffered serious injuries in the stampede, which killed his mother, 35-year-old Revathi while he remained critical in the hospital even after 56 days. Despite continuous treatment at KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, his condition has shown little improvement.

Sri Tej Unable to Respond

After the stampede, police performed CPR on Sri Tej before rushing him to KIMS Hospital. Initially kept on a ventilator in the ICU, he was later shifted to a separate room once he could breathe on his own. However, his condition remains critical; he cannot open his eyes, speak, or consume solid food. He is currently being fed through a nasogastric tube.

Dr Chetan and Dr Vishnutej stated on Wednesday that although his vital functions are stable, there has been no significant neurological response. “Physiotherapy is ongoing, but there is no clear timeline for his recovery,” they said.

Family’s Endless Wait

On the fateful day of the stampede, the crowd trampled over Sri Tej, and he stopped breathing temporarily. However, he was revived due to the CPR, and the government has since stepped in to provide treatment. Several film personalities have also extended financial help.

Meanwhile, Sri Tej, once an active and cheerful child, is now confined to bed, unable to return to school or dance like he used to. His father and sister wait anxiously, hoping for the day he will recover.