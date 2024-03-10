Sand Mining Case: Lalu Yadav's Aide Subhash Yadav Arrested

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Subhash Yadav, a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe in the alleged illegal sand mining case. Subhash was arrested late Saturday night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following raids carried out by the agency sleuths at several locations in Bihar's Patna.

ED officials said that Subhash was produced before a special PMLA court on Sunday morning and was sent to Judicial Custody. Subhash was arrested following questioning by ED officials who conducted raids at his residence in Patna's Danapur locality on Saturday morning. The agency also carried out simultaneous raids at his other residential locations in Patna.

Sources said that the ED officials scanned documents related to sand mining and other financial transactions of Subhash before taking him into custody. Searches were conducted on March 9, at six premises in Patna related to Subhash Yadav including the premises of his close associates. During the searches, cash of more than 2.30 crores and incriminating documents have been seized.

Subhash Yadav was arrested late at night on March 9. Subhash allegedly runs the business of illegal sand mining in Bihar. He is a prominent sand trader in the Patna region. He is also the Director of Broadson Construction Pvt Ltd. The money laundering case stems from some First Information Reports filed by the Bihar Police earlier.

The RJD leader Subhash had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Chatra in Jharkhand. He is often seen with Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and other members of the family. Two years ago, the ED had also raided his premises.

Earlier, the Income Tax Department had conducted raids at Subhash's premises in connection with a tax evasion case in 2018. Earlier in this case, syndicate member Radha Charan Sah, his son and the directors of BSPL were arrested by ED under PMLA.

In February Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had provisionally attached two immovable properties to the extent of Rs. 26.19 Crore acquired by Radha Charan Sah, MLC, Bihar Legislative Council under the PMLA, 2002, in connection with a money laundering case against Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of 19 FIRs registered by Bihar police under various sections of IPC, 1860 and Bihar Mineral (Concession, Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rule, 2019 against Broadson Commodities Private Limited and others.

The illegal sale of sand is controlled by a syndicate, who, invest funds in the company and earn profit by way of illegal sale of sand which is nothing but POC. An investigation under PMLA has revealed that POC of Rs 161 Crore has been generated by the illegal sale of sand.