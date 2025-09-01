ETV Bharat / bharat

'Sanatan Dharma' Remark: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Udhayanidhi's Plea In 2026

Udhayanidhi sought the consolidation of three FIRs and five complaints filed in J&K, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Karnataka over his 'Sanatana Dharma' remarks.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin takes selfies with supporters during inauguration of the expansion of 'Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme' to government-aided schools in urban areas across the state, in Chennai, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin takes selfies with supporters during inauguration of the expansion of 'Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme' to government-aided schools in urban areas across the state, in Chennai, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : September 1, 2025 at 5:17 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear in 2026, a plea filed by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking a direction to club all FIRs and complaints over his contentious "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remarks in 2023 and transfer them to one place. Udhayanidhi, is a well-known film actor and son of Chief Minister and DMK chief M K Stalin.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister was represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi before the bench.

During the hearing, Rohatgi contended before the bench that several FIRs and complaints were filed against Stalin. "This court has done two things in the past in several cases," Rohatgi said.

Justice Nath then said, "This court has done many things in the past. It does not mean that we should also do the same thing." The DMK youth wing secretary's counsel requested the bench to schedule the matter for hearing in 2026. The bench agreed with Rohatgi's request.

In March, this year, the Supreme Court had said that no further cases should be registered against Stalin without its permissions, while hearing a plea by Udhayanidhi for clubbing of criminal cases registered against him across multiple states over his controversial 'Sanatana Dharma' remarks.

Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi said Sanatana Dharma is against social justice and equality and should be "eradicated'. Likening Sanatana dharma to coronavirus, malaria and dengue, he said it should be destroyed.

He had moved the apex court seeking the consolidation of 3 FIRs and five complaints filed in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Karnataka and the transfer of the same to one of the criminal courts/ police stations.

Read More

  1. Rampur Court Summons SIT In 'Derogatory Remarks Case' Filed Against Udhayanidhi Stalin And Priyank Kharge
  2. How Tamil Nadu Govt Is Trying To Change Classrooms With Breakfast For 20 Lakh Students?
  3. Coolie First Review Out: Udhayanidhi Stalin Calls Rajinikanth Starrer "Power-Packed Mass Entertainer"

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear in 2026, a plea filed by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking a direction to club all FIRs and complaints over his contentious "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remarks in 2023 and transfer them to one place. Udhayanidhi, is a well-known film actor and son of Chief Minister and DMK chief M K Stalin.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister was represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi before the bench.

During the hearing, Rohatgi contended before the bench that several FIRs and complaints were filed against Stalin. "This court has done two things in the past in several cases," Rohatgi said.

Justice Nath then said, "This court has done many things in the past. It does not mean that we should also do the same thing." The DMK youth wing secretary's counsel requested the bench to schedule the matter for hearing in 2026. The bench agreed with Rohatgi's request.

In March, this year, the Supreme Court had said that no further cases should be registered against Stalin without its permissions, while hearing a plea by Udhayanidhi for clubbing of criminal cases registered against him across multiple states over his controversial 'Sanatana Dharma' remarks.

Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi said Sanatana Dharma is against social justice and equality and should be "eradicated'. Likening Sanatana dharma to coronavirus, malaria and dengue, he said it should be destroyed.

He had moved the apex court seeking the consolidation of 3 FIRs and five complaints filed in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Karnataka and the transfer of the same to one of the criminal courts/ police stations.

Read More

  1. Rampur Court Summons SIT In 'Derogatory Remarks Case' Filed Against Udhayanidhi Stalin And Priyank Kharge
  2. How Tamil Nadu Govt Is Trying To Change Classrooms With Breakfast For 20 Lakh Students?
  3. Coolie First Review Out: Udhayanidhi Stalin Calls Rajinikanth Starrer "Power-Packed Mass Entertainer"

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SANATAN DHARMA REMARKUDHAYANIDHI STALIN IN 2026SUPREME COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.