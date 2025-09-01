ETV Bharat / bharat

'Sanatan Dharma' Remark: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Udhayanidhi's Plea In 2026

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin takes selfies with supporters during inauguration of the expansion of 'Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme' to government-aided schools in urban areas across the state, in Chennai, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear in 2026, a plea filed by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking a direction to club all FIRs and complaints over his contentious "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remarks in 2023 and transfer them to one place. Udhayanidhi, is a well-known film actor and son of Chief Minister and DMK chief M K Stalin.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister was represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi before the bench.

During the hearing, Rohatgi contended before the bench that several FIRs and complaints were filed against Stalin. "This court has done two things in the past in several cases," Rohatgi said.

Justice Nath then said, "This court has done many things in the past. It does not mean that we should also do the same thing." The DMK youth wing secretary's counsel requested the bench to schedule the matter for hearing in 2026. The bench agreed with Rohatgi's request.