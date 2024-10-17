IRS Officer Sammeer Wankhede Likley To Contest Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Mumbai: After the announcement of Assembly elections, political leaders are reportedly looking for strong candidates, who can romp home in the ensuing polls. There is a strong possibility that IRS officer Sameer Wankhede may enter the election fray. According to relatives of Sameer Wankhede, it would be premature to talk about this now. However, the picture will soon become clear in the coming days, they said.

According to information, IRS officer Sameer Wankhede will soon join the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) party. Wankhede may contest from the Dharavi Assembly segment on a Grand Alliance ticket. If he gets the ticket, there is a possibility of changing the equations in the Dharavi Assembly seat.

It may be recalled that the officer was in the news due to the raids he had conducted during his postings at Mumbai Customs and NCB. He led the Cordelia case where a cruise ship was raided and Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested on charges of drug use. All charges against Aryan Han were dropped later, with Wankhade removed from the case after being accused of blackmail. Sameer is currently posted in Chennai.

It may be noted that polling for 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The counting of votes will be held on November 23. According to the Election Commission of India, there will be more than one lakh polling booths will be set up for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

There are a total of 9.63 crore voters in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Out of them, 4.97 crore are male voters and 4.66 crore are female voters. In all, 20.93 lakh voters will vote for the first time while 12.43 lakh voters are above 85 years of age and there are 6,031 transgender voters in the state.