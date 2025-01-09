ETV Bharat / bharat

Same-sex Marriage Verdict: SC Junks Pleas Seeking Review Of Its Verdict

The review petitions were considered by the judges in the chambers.

Same-sex Marriage Verdict: SC Junks Pleas Seeking Review Of Its Verdict
File photo of Supreme Court (Getty Images)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected review petitions seeking a review of its 2023 verdict rejecting legal sanction to same-sex marriage.

A five-judge bench led by Justice B R Gavai considered the matter. The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant, B V Nagarathna, P S Narasimha, Dipankar Datta, in an order, said, “Delay condoned. Application(s) for listing review petition(s) in open court is rejected".

The bench said: "We have carefully gone through the judgments delivered by S. Ravindra Bhat (former judge) speaking for himself and for Justice Hima Kohli (former judge) as well as the concurring opinion expressed by one of us (Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha), constituting majority view".

The bench said it does not find any error apparent on the face of the record. “We do not find any error apparent on the face of the record. We further find that the view expressed in both the judgments is in accordance with law and as such, no interference is warranted. Accordingly, the review petitions are dismissed. Pending application(s), if any, stand(s) disposed of”, said the bench, in its order.

The review petitions were considered by the judges in the chambers. Last year in July, the petitioners’ sought a hearing in an open courtroom considering the public interest involved in the issue. A new bench was reconstituted following the retirements of justices SK Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Kohli. Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who is now the Chief Justice, recused himself last year.

The apex court delivered a judgment in October 2023, refusing to grant legal recognition to same-sex couples. The apex court said that only the Parliament and state legislatures can validate their marital unions.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected review petitions seeking a review of its 2023 verdict rejecting legal sanction to same-sex marriage.

A five-judge bench led by Justice B R Gavai considered the matter. The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant, B V Nagarathna, P S Narasimha, Dipankar Datta, in an order, said, “Delay condoned. Application(s) for listing review petition(s) in open court is rejected".

The bench said: "We have carefully gone through the judgments delivered by S. Ravindra Bhat (former judge) speaking for himself and for Justice Hima Kohli (former judge) as well as the concurring opinion expressed by one of us (Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha), constituting majority view".

The bench said it does not find any error apparent on the face of the record. “We do not find any error apparent on the face of the record. We further find that the view expressed in both the judgments is in accordance with law and as such, no interference is warranted. Accordingly, the review petitions are dismissed. Pending application(s), if any, stand(s) disposed of”, said the bench, in its order.

The review petitions were considered by the judges in the chambers. Last year in July, the petitioners’ sought a hearing in an open courtroom considering the public interest involved in the issue. A new bench was reconstituted following the retirements of justices SK Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Kohli. Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who is now the Chief Justice, recused himself last year.

The apex court delivered a judgment in October 2023, refusing to grant legal recognition to same-sex couples. The apex court said that only the Parliament and state legislatures can validate their marital unions.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUPREME COURTJUSTICE B R GAVAISAME SEX MARRIAGE VERDICT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.