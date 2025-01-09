Same-sex Marriage Verdict: SC Junks Pleas Seeking Review Of Its Verdict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected review petitions seeking a review of its 2023 verdict rejecting legal sanction to same-sex marriage.

A five-judge bench led by Justice B R Gavai considered the matter. The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant, B V Nagarathna, P S Narasimha, Dipankar Datta, in an order, said, “Delay condoned. Application(s) for listing review petition(s) in open court is rejected".

The bench said: "We have carefully gone through the judgments delivered by S. Ravindra Bhat (former judge) speaking for himself and for Justice Hima Kohli (former judge) as well as the concurring opinion expressed by one of us (Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha), constituting majority view".

The bench said it does not find any error apparent on the face of the record. “We do not find any error apparent on the face of the record. We further find that the view expressed in both the judgments is in accordance with law and as such, no interference is warranted. Accordingly, the review petitions are dismissed. Pending application(s), if any, stand(s) disposed of”, said the bench, in its order.

The review petitions were considered by the judges in the chambers. Last year in July, the petitioners’ sought a hearing in an open courtroom considering the public interest involved in the issue. A new bench was reconstituted following the retirements of justices SK Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Kohli. Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who is now the Chief Justice, recused himself last year.

The apex court delivered a judgment in October 2023, refusing to grant legal recognition to same-sex couples. The apex court said that only the Parliament and state legislatures can validate their marital unions.