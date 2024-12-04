Sambhal Violence: Police To Seek NIA Help In Probe After Pakistan-Made Cartridges Found

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police will likely seek the help of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the violence in the Sambhal district of the state after the police found Pakistan- and US-made cartridges during a search operation on Tuesday, officials said.
“We have intensified our probe into the Sambhal violence, particularly when investigators found cartridges marked Pakistan Ordinance Factory and Made in USA. The recovery has also made the role of the NIA vital; thus, its contribution will be considerable, and we will request it,” Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi told ETV Bharat.
“The NIA had raided several locations linked to other cases in the past also. However, after the police recovered foreign-made cartridges, the NIA’s entry in Sambhal again became imperative,” he said.
Meanwhile, the police resumed the search operation on Wednesday at around 8:30 am along with the forensic team, the intelligence agency, and the municipal corporation.
“The team is cleaning the drains and sewer pipes in the area behind the Jama Masjid in Sambhal, where the violent incidents took place on November 24 and later cartridges were recovered,” police said.
“On Tuesday, a team comprising forensic experts and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) officials reached the spot of violence, and during the search operation here, it found one missed fire and one empty cartridge of 9 mm of Pakistan Ordnance Factory,” officials had told ETV Bharat. “Apart from this, two 12-bore and two 32-bore (empty cartridge) shells were also recovered,” they said.
SP Bishnoi said that two Special Investigation Teams were being formed to investigate the violence in the district.
