Sambhal Violence: Police To Seek NIA Help In Probe After Pakistan-Made Cartridges Found

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police will likely seek the help of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the violence in the Sambhal district of the state after the police found Pakistan- and US-made cartridges during a search operation on Tuesday, officials said.

“We have intensified our probe into the Sambhal violence, particularly when investigators found cartridges marked Pakistan Ordinance Factory and Made in USA. The recovery has also made the role of the NIA vital; thus, its contribution will be considerable, and we will request it,” Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi told ETV Bharat.

“The NIA had raided several locations linked to other cases in the past also. However, after the police recovered foreign-made cartridges, the NIA’s entry in Sambhal again became imperative,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police resumed the search operation on Wednesday at around 8:30 am along with the forensic team, the intelligence agency, and the municipal corporation.