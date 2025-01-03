Sambhal Violence: Allahabad HC Stays Arrest Of Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq

Sambhal: SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq received respite from the Allahabad High Court, which granted a stay on his arrest. However, the court rejected his petition to cancel the FIR, stating that the investigation in the case would continue. The case against the MP was registered under Sections that carry a maximum sentence of less than seven years, hence, Barq cannot be arrested at this stage.

The incident occurred during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal on November 24, 2024, when a violent clash led to the deaths of five people and injuries to 29 policemen. The Sambhal police subsequently registered cases against 40 persons, including SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and Suhail Iqbal, the son of SP MLA Iqbal Mahmood. An FIR was also registered against 2,750 unidentified individuals.

Lawyers Imran Ullah and Syed Iqbal Ahmed explained that Barq had filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court seeking protection from arrest and also requested the cancellation of the case. While the court has stayed his arrest, it has not cancelled the FIR.

Additionally, the court noted that the Sections under which Barq has been charged carry penalties of less than seven years, which is why the arrest is temporarily stayed. However, the investigation is set to continue.

It is worth mentioning that another case has been registered against Ziaur Rahman Barq on charges of electricity theft. Furthermore, the Sambhal administration has issued him a third and final notice regarding the construction of a house without an approved map. While the court's order provides temporary relief from arrest, Barq's legal troubles remain unresolved.

